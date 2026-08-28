Kylie Jenner’s Latest Look? An Icy Blue Bob

Kylie Jenner has never shied away from color — the rainbow-haired King Kylie era will be famous forever — but lately, it seems as though the baby of the KarJenner clan has been feeling especially... playful. For example, the reality TV scion celebrated her 29th birthday with a hot pink, gemstone-studded, kitten-themed fete, and her most recent manicure was described by the artist as “crystal candy.” And that joie de vivre extends to her latest photoshoot, with Jenner gracing the cover of Who What Wear in an icy, pastel blue bob with bangs.

Photographed by Aidan Zamiri — who directed Jenner in the Charli XCX mockumentary The Moment — the shoot sees the Kylie Cosmetics founder in various Lynchian (read: surreal and Los Angeles-coded) moments. In several shots, her face adorns lamps, vending machines, and keychains; in one, she stands in empty rooms, her own image projected behind her. Throughout, she wears two distinct wigs: Loose pigtails in her signature glossy pitch-black, and, perhaps most notably, a fun, pastel blue bob with eyebrow-skimming bangs.

The shoot’s glam credits include a trio of Jenner’s go-tos: Hairstylist Iggy Rosales-Jackson, makeup artist Ariel Tejada (who gave the star pastel pink cheeks for the cover image and a lash-heavy smoky eye throughout), and manicurist Zola Ganzorigt (who created a super-long, glossy nude manicure).

In the accompanying profile, penned by Jonathan Van Meter, Jenner spoke of growing up fast and making a point of really embracing the last year of her 20s, telling the author, “It felt like I lost some of those young years of my life.” So it looks like the Princess Kylie era could be here to stay for awhile.