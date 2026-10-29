Everyone has their own seasonal markers — outside of the literal seasonal markers of the equinoxes and solstices, that is. For some, it’s Memorial Day and Labor Day; for others, it’s Fall Back and Spring Forward; for me, it’s the Hair Color Indicator. It’s a straightforward enough metric: When the weather cools off, so do the hair colors (for the most part). Take, for example, Serena Williams, who just swapped her buttery blonde for a near-platinum shade I could perhaps best describe as “iced Vanilla latte.”

Williams wore the chilly color to the first-annual Airbnb Gala, held Oct. 28 in Los Angeles. Donning an animal-print Clio Peppiatt column with a square neckline and high slit, the tennis superstar looked every inch the silver-screen siren — including cool blonde hair worn in long, loose waves, parted to the side for maximum bombshellery. While not exactly a full-on color drench, the hue had minimal highlighting, most notable around the roots; just the lightest touch of equally cool-toned ashy beige to add dimension.

The shade was particularly reminiscent of “frosted pearl,” an icy blonde color that made waves (pun intended) last winter. Described by hairstylist Natalia Rojas as “a cool, glowy blonde that’s lighter than beige, but softer than classic platinum,” this is an elegant hue that gives off the chilly vibes of a Hitchcock blonde.

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The hair wasn’t the only high-glam element of Williams’ beauty look. She also leaned into one of 2026’s hottest makeup and mani trends: a matchy-matchy moment, with red lips and fingertips.