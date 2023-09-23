Do a scan of Katie Holmes’ style while she’s out in New York City, and you’ll note that she’s toting a different bag pretty much every time she is photographed. Sometimes the star will lug around two canvas totes while hitting up an art supply store in Manhattan; other times, you may spot her with an of-the-moment purse like the T-lock design from Toteme or a supple leather carryall from Chloé, one of her favorite labels. Yes, Holmes’ handbag collection has range — and more importantly, the pieces within it meld fashion with function.

For days when she’s likely out and away from home for long periods of time, Holmes carries an oversize tote. (As every New Yorker knows, having a work bag that fits a day’s worth of essentials is crucial!) Then, when the actor’s out on a more leisurely stroll around town, her go-to silhouette is a crossbody from the likes of Chanel and Hunting Season. In particular, Holmes loves a minimalist, nondescript design in neutral shades of black, brown, and ivory because she can easily work these into her outfits, whether those consist of a T-shirt and jeans combination or a plush winter coat.

If you want a robust and trusty purse collection like Holmes, check out the types of bags she keeps in her rotation year round, including a few of her favorite labels, below.

Large Totes

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Holmes, like many a New Yorker on the go, owns several large totes to power through the day in style. Though she favors a versatile black carryall, in the past she has also carried the Khaite Amelia and 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Prism bags — in fact she’s rocked this one on more than three separate occasions since 2021.

Small Crossbodys

Raymond Hall/GC Images

One of the actor’s favorite ways to wear her bags is across her chest, so it’s no surprise she has quite the collection of long strap silhouettes. Chanel’s Flap bag is a staple in her closet; she owns it several colors including a metallic option. As for how she styles them, Holmes likes to experiement and has a track record of combinations that swing from a beige crossbody with denim separates and a black Louis Vuitton style with a silky suit.

Shoulder Bags

Raymond Hall/GC Images

On occasions Holmes simply wants to carry around a pretty and elegant bag, she reaches for her top handle pieces like her sleek T-Lock from Toteme or a pouch-like design from Gabriela Hearst. The actor does have a penchant for (and we know you’ve heard these next two words a lot) “quiet luxury” accessories, as they suit her low-key yet luxe personal style.

Chic Clutches

Gotham/GC Images

Holmes frequents NYC events like the ballet and the Tribeca Film Festival, and for these dressier occasions, she’ll work a sharp clutch into her look. Holmes almost always opts for a neutral-toned accent to go with her more colorful separates, like when she rocked this silky blue suit with a beige handheld purse.

A Touch Of Color

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s unlikely you’ll catch Holmes with a quirky bag (think Puppets & Puppets’ Cookie style) and rarely will she gravitate something in hue as this veers off course from her style. Thus, it was a pleasant surprise when she carried this velvety confection in 2023. Upon further digging (because that’s our jobs), it seems she does own a purple Fendi bag, and plenty of red and navy options as well.