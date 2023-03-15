Every New Yorker has a solid, fool-proof collection of walk-friendly shoes, just ask longtime resident Katie Holmes. The Dawson’s Creek actor, who resides in Manhattan, is constantly on the move, wearing comfortable sneakers, ballet flats, and loafers. But, perhaps her favorite pair of the bunch? Chloé’s Nama Sneakers, which Holmes always dons in countless outfits. She owns the luxe silhouette in two different colors, too, which is a sign they’re worth investing in.

On March 14, Holmes was spotted by the paparazzi while shopping in the Big Apple amid the less-than-pleasant blizzard. Instead of wearing snow boots, the actor opted for her must-have designer kicks that she’s been wearing nonstop. A week ago, for example, she styled the chunky footwear with a leather bomber from Mango and relaxed denim while on a coffee run.

On this particularly snowy day, however, the 44 year old bundled up in a WARDROBE.NYC olive green doubled-breasted peacoat to combat the chillier temps. Underneath the outerwear, she kept it simple with a white tee. To complete the look, the star accessorized with a casual baseball cap because who wants to style their hair only for it to get ruined by pesky snowflakes?

Speaking of the double-breasted peacoat, if it happens to look vaguely familiar to you too, that’s because Holmes recently wore it on Feb. 12 at Ulla Johnson’s Fall/Winter 2023 show, where she sat front row next to Lily Allen. Clearly, when the star finds an item she loves, she’ll wear it to death. That time, the actor teamed the luxe piece with a ruched blouse and midi skirt featuring an asymmetrical hemline. She ditched her go-to Nama sneakers for Khaite’s Davis knee-high leather boots. And instead of her signature messy bun, Holmes went with loose curls for the occasion.

