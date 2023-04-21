Raise your hand if you were on TikTok last night and in the middle of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and true crime videos, Sofia Richie’s videos popped up on your feed — Nope? Just me? OK. For those who didn’t catch the clips, the model shared that she’s getting married to Elliot Grainge, a music executive, in the South of France this weekend. Ahead of their actual big day, Richie’s documenting all her wedding weekend looks and they’re all next-level luxe.

In one of her first TikToks, captioned France GRWM, Richie requested viewers’ inputs in picking out her pre-wedding outfit for dinner. As she’s combing through the rack of clothing, she pulls out a halter-neck crochet Proenza Schouler dress and baby blue Khaite gown. That night she chose the Proenza look, but spoiler alert: she ends up wearing the other pastel number down the line, too. Next, the star accessorized the dress with gold statement earrings from House Of Harlow 1960 and a raspberry pink mini bag.

The Proenza and Khaite dresses were just several elegant pieces in Richie’s pre-wedding weekend wardrobe. The Beauty Director of Nudestix also wore a breezy matching set from Posse, courtesy of her go-to stylist Liat Baruch. And on the accessories front, Richie is pictured carrying a few different Chanel bags because what else for a destination bride?

Thus far, all of Richie’s bridal looks tap into the viral quiet luxury aesthetic, which is essentially when you wear classic, understated silhouettes that exude sophistication — hence, “quiet.” As you take a closer look at all her seaside-inspired outfits, you might get some styling inspiration too. For this season’s brides-to-be, especially, any of these dresses and sets would work for a rehearsal dinner or welcome party. In other words? Richie is a up-and-coming fashion girl to watch. (She is the little sis of early-aughts style icon Nicole Richie, after all.)

In addition to the GRWM fashion TikToks, this morning, the star broadcasted how she achieved her “soft, gentle” beauty glam moment for another peek into her bridal weekend preparations. Meanwhile, her outfit for said occasion hasn’t been revealed just yet — she said she’ll share the look on the app shortly, so stay tuned!

The fun has just begun for Richie and her family. As you wait for more Instagrammable style moments, including her actual wedding dress, which certainly won’t disappoint, shop her European-chic outfits below.