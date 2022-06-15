Katie Holmes’ Recent Red Carpet Look Was So Different From Her Typical Style

Over the years, Katie Holmes has garnered a reputation for her simple and sleek red carpet looks as much as she has for her easy-to-wear street style outfits. And yet, with awards and events back in full swing now, there are signs that the actor is taking an opportunity to reinvent her girl-next-door-inspired style. A recent example: Holmes’ outfit at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, which cleverly tapped two of summer’s hottest, and most visually impactful, trends that proved to be the antithesis of the wardrobe aesthetic for which she’s best known for.

At the film festival, Holmes wore a floor-length, crochet skirt and tank top by French fashion house Chloé that revealed a matching lace bra and her belly button. The hand crochet and knitting savoir faire look took over 180 hours to complete and overtly spanned two of this year’s most major trends: craftcore and naked, or sheer, dressing. It also gave beachwear vibes, which was reinforced by her sun-kissed makeup and wavy hair and offset with gold jewelry from Tabayer, a leather Chloé ‘Kattie’ bag, and black, square-toe heels.

Chloé fans will recognize the Pre-Fall 2022 look as the work of its sustainability-focused Creative Director Gabriela Hearst. Though, chances are you’re thinking less about the ecological impact of the actor’s evening attire and more about her newfangled boho mood that emanated from the side of her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III. (The couple appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of Alone Together — a film Holmes wrote, directed, and stars in.)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

This nose-pierced, ruffled hair version of the star is far less restrained than the kind who most typically strolls around the city in a pair of Gucci loafers and mom jeans, with a McNally Jackson book bag slung over her shoulder. But if any designer was going to tempt her into sexy, free-spirited fashion, it’s Hearst — the designer behind Holmes’ cutout gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and who stocks her with all of the label’s easy accessories.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

If you, too, are looking to stage a coup on your own modest style, this is a great place to start. You can replicate Holmes’ two-piece look with similar crochet sets that are available to shop, ahead.

