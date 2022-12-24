When Kate Middleton loves a brand, you’ll instantly know it because she’ll consistently wear pieces from that label. Take her countless Jenny Packham gowns, which she pulls out for fancy dinner receptions and galas, or her more polished collection of coat dresses from Catherine Walker. (She likes to wear this style for more serious royal engagements.) The Princess of Wales does not often introduce new brands into her work wardrobe and this rule of dressing extends down to Middleton’s shoe collection. Her favorite brands all offer classic, elegant styles that don’t rock the boat.

If you’re wondering where exactly she shops for her footwear, do a little digging and you’ll see names such as Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, and LK Bennett pop up time and time again. Middleton loves to source her pumps and heels from these established labels. In fact, when she first started out as a royal, Middleton wore LK Bennett’s Sledge pumps in beige nonstop. For her more relaxed outings and off-duty looks though, the princess looks to places such as Superga, Hunter, Penelope Chilvers, and Castañer for more casual shoe options. (Middleton has allegedly owned the same pair of Penelope Chilvers boots since 2004!)

Keep scrolling to see which shoe brands Middleton keeps in her outfit rotation these days. And if any of them tickle your fancy, don’t hesitate to pick up a pair (or two) that work for your personal style.

Penelope Chilvers

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment

Middleton has worn the same pair of knee-high tassel boots from Penelope Chilvers since her university days at St. Andrews. She was first spotted in them back in 2004. Since then, the princess loves to style the leather riding boots with olive colored jeans and blue denim. In the image above, she wore the shoes while visiting the Sayers Croft school back in 2018.

Gianvito Rossi

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has at least five pairs of the Gianvito 105 pumps in her footwear arsenal. These versatile heels come in various colors, ranging from burgundy to black, which allows Middleton plenty of leeway in terms of styling. For proof, look to her outfit for the Royal Ascot in 2019: Middleton wore a stunning pair of 105s in silver with her elegant, blue Elie Saab dress.

Superga

Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Middleton loves her white sneakers. She specifically gravitates towards the Superga 2750 classic style for outdoorsy activities. When she visited the Great Britain SailGP Team back in July 2022, she wore the kicks with white tailored shorts and a striped sweater. Other times, you’ll see that the royal has rocked the sneakers with skinny jeans and/or a blazer.

Jimmy Choo

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While Middleton has experimented with bold heel colors like cherry red and eggplant purple, she often refers back to simple black pumps for royal functions. Her go-to brand for classic neutral heels is Jimmy Choo, specifically its Romy style. The silhouette comes in 25 colors and three different heel heights, so the princess owns countless variations of the Romy, from glittery silver to ivory satin pumps, for every occasion.

Castañer

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Middleton’s summer shoe collection is defined by one item: her lace-up espadrille wedges. The Princess of Wales loves her pair from Castañer, and she’s not the only one. Both her sister, Pippa Middleton, and Meghan Markle share a penchant for the classic, warm weather staple. When styling the wedges, Middleton prefers to play into the shoes’ summery feel by pairing them with bright, colorful sundresses and floral numbers.