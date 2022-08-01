Kate Middleton’s Shorts Gave The Coastal Grandmother Trend An Elevated Twist

The Duchess of Cambridge has perfected her royal wardrobe by stocking her closet with pieces that are thoughtfully selected based on her upcoming royal duties. For more upscale affairs — most recently, the Platinum Jubilee and the Royal Charity Polo Cup — she opted for sleek, neutral hued dresses that hit just below the knee. For casual occasions, on the other hand, the royal has to ensure both a proper feel and functionality based on what she has on the schedule. After a brief hiatus from royal functions (she was on vacation with family), Kate Middleton wore white linen shorts for the Commonwealth Race in Plymouth, England— showcasing her ability to style an ensemble to perfection based on the occasion. Her high-waisted shorts felt nautical and breezy for her day by the water, as she showed her support for Team Great Britain in their sailing race against Team New Zealand.

Her slim fit shorts from British brand Holland Cooper had a high-waisted silhouette and gold stud buttons with the brand’s logo at the waist that added a luxe element to her maritime-inspired look. The breathable shorts also had deep side hip pockets and wide belt loops that focused on utility while also adding a more casual feel to the tailored number.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To keep with the waterside vibes, she tucked a blue and white cashmere sweater from Erdem into the timeless shorts, which will provide fashion inspiration for your next boat day. Additionally, she slipped into her classic Superga sneakers (they’re a staple in her laid-back wardrobe) to complement the hue of her white shorts. To complete the outfit, she kept jewelry minimal as she sported chainlink-style gold hoops from Orelia London.

As seen in Middleton’s look in Plymouth, the formula for curating a sailing day outfit is all about leaning into the coastal vibes (plus, coastal grandmother style is trending for summer ’22). All you have to do is mix soft colored linens with striped pieces that will keep you cozy while you’re spending time next to the ocean. Ahead, start curating your beachfront wardrobe by shopping the royal’s look in the edit below.

