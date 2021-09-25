Kate Middleton has always loved sports. Throughout her years as a royal, she proved that she can master any activity like skiing, rowing, volleyball, and even field hockey. In addition, when Wimbledon rolls around, Middleton always watches the tennis matches with her family. If you thought she was purely a spectator in this sport, however, that’s not the case. Middleton proved she can play tennis and master the tenniscore fashion trend in one sitting when she met U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. For the meet-up, Middleton’s tennis outfit consisted of comfy sneakers, a long-sleeve track jacket, a polo shirt, and a skort.

Middleton played a doubles match with Raducanu as her partner (the 18 year old was the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years!) and evidently had a good forehand, according to Raducanu. (Fun fact: Middleton used to be a star player on St. Andrew’s tennis team.) Game aside, all eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge’s tenniscore outfit. Her navy tracksuit jacket featured contrasting white zippers down the middle and on pockets. It also perfectly matched the hue of her blue and white tennis skort.

Both items came from Poivre Blanc, a heritage sportswear and lifestyle brand from the South of France. The royal finished off her sporty look with a pair of The Roger Centre Court running sneakers from On and wore her dazzling sapphire and diamond engagement ring. The Swiss footwear label, for those unfamiliar with it, is one of the fastest growing athletic brands right now and recently had an IPO. Middleton’s particular white pair was versatile and can be worn off the courts with any of her off-duty outfits like jeans and a Breton stripe shirt.

Tennis dressing has become a major trend in the fashion handbook — whether or not you actually play the sport is a different matter. Kendall Jenner was one of the first celebs to tap into the look with her lime green tennis skirt from Alo Yoga. Earlier this summer, model and street style star Bella Hadid solidified the trend with her white tennis skirt that featured colorblock detailing on both sides. And, of course, Naomi Osaka is always a source of skill and fashion inspiration for aspiring players.

For fall, Middleton’s outfit feels a lot more season-appropriate than most. As temperatures continue to drop, you naturally lean towards long-sleeve track jackets like hers to wear over crop tops and tanks. While the royal’s exact tennis set is currently not available to shop, her sneakers are — and under $200. Should you want to channel Middleton’s tennis ensemble from head-to-toe before your next match, however, shop similar items for a full outfit below.

