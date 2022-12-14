Kate Middleton is an expert at putting together polished looks for her public appearances. Take her dazzling cape gown at a State Banquet in November 2022 or the chromatic coat dresses that she wears year round — both are great examples of the royal’s effortlessly elegant style. However, for certain occasions, she does prefer a more laid-back look. For proof, take a look at her first Christmas card photo as the Princess of Wales: In an image shared via her and Prince William’s social media accounts, Middleton wore skinny jeans instead of her more formal go-to pieces like an eye-catching dress or a tailored suit. Albeit controversial, her ultra casual pants made for a relatable and down-to-earth ensemble.

Middleton paired her dark wash denim bottoms with a white broderie anglaise shirt from M.i.h Jeans. (A fun fact: This top seems to have been in her wardrobe since 2019!) For shoes, the royal picked out a pair of classic white 2750 Cotu sneakers from Superga. Accessories wise, she kept things simple and wore just her sapphire engagement ring, which she inherited from Princess Diana in 2010.

It’s worth noting that Middleton is no stranger to wearing unfussy outfits on her family’s Christmas cards. Her 2020 holiday ensemble was equally casual and also featured a pair of dark skinny jeans worn with a maroon-colored sweater. Likewise, she wore denim again in her Christmas cards from 2015 and 2018.

Christmas cards aside, Middleton regularly wears skinny jeans for her royal engagements — like at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or her and Prince William’s visit to Scotland’s European Marine Energy Centre in May 2021. In short, it’s safe to say that she has several pairs of skintight denim pants in her daily rotation.

The takeaway here is that the beauty of skinny jeans lies in their unrivaled versatility, as you can wear it with any top, jacket, or even dress. If, all of a sudden, you now feel nostalgic for this style, go ahead and scoop up one of the TZR-approved picks, ahead.