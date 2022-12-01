Kate Middleton Wore Princess Diana’s Earrings From 1992 While Visiting Boston

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William are on a three-day trip in Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which will be held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrates individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple will partake in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton will wear outfits that’ll likely showcase her polished and refined style. She knows her fans will be watching!

Take her pantsuit on day one of her travels as a prime example. The Princess of Wales arrived at the Logan International Airport in a plum-colored set styled with a coordinating turtleneck for a business-casual ensemble. Meanwhile, Prince William also matched his wife’s sartorial choices by wearing a full suit and tie combo. Later on in the day, Middleton switched into a green and red tartan dress that exuded holiday cheer. The pair’s buttoned-up looks are to be expected, as the royal couple seemingly wants to make a good impression during their trip. (This visit to Boston marks the first time in 10 years since they’ve been to the states.)

As Middleton makes her way around town, TZR will track her every look, as shown below, along with suggested pieces to shop should you fall in love with any of her outfits.

Day 1

(+) Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images (+) Chris Jackson/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Prince William and Middleton met with Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu and her husband Conor Pewarski in City Hall. For the occasion, the princess wore a tartan print long-sleeve dress, which matched back in color to her forrest green coat, Emmy London pumps, and Mulberry bag.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

(+) Chris Jackson/Getty Images (+) Chris Grieve/Mirrorpix/Getty Images INFO 1/2

You might fly in sweats or leggings for optimal comfort, but not Middleton. The royal stepped off the plane, ready to go, in a deep purple-colored turtleneck and pantsuit look complete with heels from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings (the late royal once wore them to The Prince of Tides premiere back in 1992).

Bookmark this post, so you can stay up to speed as TZR will add in Middleton’s new outfits throughout the week.