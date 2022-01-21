If you’ve noticed the sudden flood of brown outfits across your Instagram feed, you’re not alone. This shade is the new neutral for 2022. Fashion girls like Kendall Jenner are obsessed with wearing laid-back monochromatic outfits in this hue. Jennifer Lopez prefers to work the trend into her street style looks and red carpet ensembles. The latest star to partake in the trend was Kate Middleton, whose brown outfit proved the color can easily be worn from head to toe.

On Jan. 20, Middleton and Prince William attended their second royal engagement at the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire. This marked the couple’s first royal visit to the countryside in 2022. The two spent time with front-line workers to learn about the challenges rural healthcare providers have faced. Similarly, to their first royal visit a day prior, the husband and wife duo dressed in polished attire. Prince William went for another sweater over a button-down shirt and blazer combo, while the Duchess of Cambridge pulled out familiar tailored separates.

She curated a fresh all-brown look with her favorite camel coat from Massimo Dutti. (She has worn this outerwear several times in the past, including a visit to the Balfour Hospital in May 2021.) The Duchess wore a milk chocolate-colored wool sweater and midi skirt set from Iris & Ink underneath the coat and completed the look with a pair of brown suede knee-high boots. During the visit, Middleton had the chance to meet Alfie, a cockapoo pup who recently joined the hospital as a therapy dog. Her all-brown outfit even serendipitously matched Alfie’s caramel-brown fur — adorable.

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

Middleton’s monochromatic attire made a statement that brown is indeed the new black. The neutral hue is loved for its versatile and soft appearance. Take a look into the street style world and you’ll be amazed at how easy it is to style 2022’s most popular neutral color, too. Middleton went for a simple one-and-done coordinated set to create an effortless look. Two-piece sets, after all, are convenient for days when you’re strict on time, but want a streamlined appearance. Middleton then relied on a classic wardrobe staple — a camel coat — to tie the outfit together.

If you were looking for Middleton’s Massimo Dutti coat, it’s sadly a limited-edition piece from 2020, so there isn’t a replica. However, the luxe Spanish brand has a wool robe coat with a wrap-around belt in the same hue as Middleton’s outerwear. For a stylish brown monochrome set, look to the co-ords from Altuzarra or separates from Lisa Yang and Nanushka, which you can work into an all-brown look. Don’t forget a pair of matching suede boots, either.

