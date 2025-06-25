An exclusive Princess Diana auction is scheduled for Thursday June 26, in partnership with famed auctioneers Julien’s and The Peninsula Beverly Hills. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to claim a piece of history will take place in-person at the aforementioned luxury hotel and also online, kicking off at 10 a.m. PST. Bids are currently open.

With gowns, accessories, and personal items such as sketches, letters, greeting cards, and family photographs on the ballot, it is a comprehensive collection of sought-after royal artifacts.

For those attending the live auction hosted at the Verandah Ballroom, they will be able to place first bids on pieces from the rare collection while enjoying a royal afternoon tea of Champagne, finger sandwiches, and patisseries.

If you will be logging on from elsewhere, you must remember to register ahead of time in order to place your bids. You can also chose the option to bid over the phone with an auction house representative. Additionally, you can chose to bid in advance, online or in writing. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of some items will also benefit Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Anticipation is mounting ahead of this substantial collection that once belonged to the People’s Princess. Included in the fashion-related assortment are era-defining pieces from designers she supported and championed over the years, including Catherine Walker, Charles Jourdan, Bellville Sassoon, Emmanuel’s, and John Boyd.

Here’s a look at some fashion highlights.

Charles Jourdan Beige Leather Clutch

Getty Images

Worn in Belfast in 1985 on her first official visit to the capital city of Northern Ireland, this envelope-style clutch bag was designed by Charles Jourdan. Current bid: $5,000

Dobbie White Three-Plume Fan

Getty Images

Inscribed with the Prince of Wales crest, Diana wore this limited-edition Dobbie ostrich feather fan with a sterling silver handle to the Fanmakers' Banquet at Mason House in 1985. Current bid: $5,000

Bellville Sassoon Floral Day Dress

Getty Images

Worn several times by the late style icon, this colorful crepe de chine knee-length dress was undoubtedly one of her favorites, as she wore it on no less than seven official engagements between 1988 and 1992. The book comes with a copy of The Glamour of Bellville Sassoon, which documents the design, and a copy of Diana: Portrait of a Princess by royal photographer Jayne Fincher. Current bid: $100,000

John Boyd Peach Pink Straw Archer Style Hat

Getty Images

This silk, ostrich feather, and straw hat was custom made for Diana’s 1981 honeymoon send off outfit by Scottish milliner John Boyd. The headpiece, which she wore again in 1983, was dyed to perfectly match her Bellville Sassoon light pink suit. Current bid: $10,000

Bruce Oldfield Yellow Floral Ensemble

Getty Images

Worn by Diana during the Royal Ascot Races in 1987, this floral-printed yellow two-piece is comprised of a fitted bodice top and pencil skirt. Current bid: $100,000

Rayne Peach Leather Clutch

Getty Images

Diana carried this sleek elongated peach leather clutch at least twice. Once while in Japan in 1986, she carried it to match her Bruce Oldfield suit. A few weeks later, she wore it when back in England. Established in 1885, Rayne designs are all stamped with the words ‘by appointment to H.M. The Queen handbag manufacturers.’ Current bid: $5,000

Rayne Green Satin Evening Pumps

Getty Images

This custom-dyed pair of emerald satin heels were worn by Diana with two of her beloved Catherine Walker gowns in the late 1980s. She also wore the mid-heel pumps by royal outfitter Rayne for a movie premiere in London in 1990. Current bid: $2,500