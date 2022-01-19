If you were to peruse through Kate Middleton’s jewelry collection, you’d come across priceless royal heirlooms, which she inherited from Princess Diana. Yet, amongst her luxurious archive of pearl drop earrings and glittering tiaras is a separate section filled with her favorite affordable accessories. For fans who study the royal’s style, you’ll know that Middleton’s partial to drop earrings from budget-friendly brands. In fact for her first royal duty of 2022, Middleton wore $11 hoop earrings from Accessorize.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attended their first royal engagement on Jan. 19, which was a visit to the Foundling Museum in London. (Middleton has been a patron of the museum since 2019.) For the occasion, Prince William went for a polished look: he wore a sweater over a button-down shirt and a navy blue blazer. Meanwhile, Middleton wore a sophisticated business-casual ensemble, which consisted of a teal blue tailored coat, a black turtleneck, and her trusty wide-leg Jigsaw trousers. She tied the look together with a black belt that had a gold buckle.

Aside, from her sapphire engagement ring, the only other jewelry Middleton wore was a pair of Mini Hammered Doorknocker hoop earrings from Accessorize. Since 2016, the royal has worn numerous earrings from the London-based label for interviews, royal events, and casual outings. The doorknocker earrings, here, added that touch of glam to brighten up the royal’s blue outfit. They also served as a classic, versatile piece that perfectly complemented her professional attire.

Middleton’s gold hoops work for a variety of occasions, whether you choose to wear them for a work event, to a Zoom meeting, or even for a casual meetup with friends. Her elegant pair from Accessorize appears to be a hit with shoppers as it’s currently sold out. However, there are similar doorknocker styles you can still purchase from the label for just $13. In addition, you’ll find alternative gold options from the likes of Ana Luisa, Jenny Bird, Soko, and more below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.