The Serpentine Summer Party — a staple on the British social calendar — returned on Tuesday evening to Kensington Gardens. The famous fête, which raises funds for the Serpentine’s artistic programing, welcomed Cate Blanchett as a co-host this year. The result? A starry gathering of boldface names from the worlds of fashion, art, and philanthropy.

For the outing, the Oscar-winning Australian actor chose to spotlight the buzzy London-based Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu. Blanchett, no stranger to an avant garde style statement, opted for a oceanic-inspired sculpted breastplate top adorned with peals and seashells from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which she paired with a fluted hem skirt.

This year’s installment of the annual upscale affair celebrated the 2025 Serpentine Architecture Pavilion, designed by Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum. For the first time ever, the Serpentine also enlisted a Host Committee, chaired by Indian arts patron Isha Ambani to oversee the ambitious fundraising goals. The inaugural committee members included singer Joy Crookes, The Morning Show actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and many other influential names in art and design.

Cate Blanchett, Isha Ambani, and Sonam Kapoor Getty Images

As is tradition, key players in the London fashion scene were also invited to attend — many with their muses of choice wearing their pieces. Among the guest list were Alexander McQueen’s Seán McGirr, Burberry’s Daniel Lee, Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, Self-Portrait’s Han Cong, 16Arlington’s Marco Capaldo, David Koma, Harris Reed, Rejina Pyo, and Sir Paul Smith. Additionally, rising talents like Charles Jeffrey, Conner Ives, and Chet Lo were also spotted in the crowd.

Read on to see who was there — and what they wore to the sophisticated soirée.

Isla Fisher

Getty Images

The petite star proved that sky blue is the optimum color for redheads, in this bustier ballgown creation by Monique Lhuillier.

Jourdan Dunn

Getty Images

The runway regular and muse went for gold, in a metallic halter neck embellished button dress from the Balmain Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

Lily Allen

Getty Images

The English chart-topper loves a standout style moment. As exemplified by this 16Arlington feather-adorned column gown.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Getty Images

As a longtime face of Dolce & Gabbana, it’s no surprise that Lady Spencer — Princess Diana’s niece — opted for a regal Alta Moda creation by the design duo.

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer

Getty Images

The twin sisters went the scarlet route, both in custom Anamika Khanna Couture, which they accessorized with Aspinal of London accessories.

Rebel Wilson

Getty Images

Australian funnywoman Wilson opted for a classic silhouette by Alice Temperley, embossed with gold embroidered flowers.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Getty Images

The Surface actor was resplendent in an aqua-hued fringe crystal number by Erdem, teamed with the English-Canadian designer’s heart-achingly beautiful Bloom bag.

Georgia May Jagger and Bianca Jagger

Getty Images

Imagine the vibe is ‘bringing your dad’s ex as your plus one’ — but that person is none other than the legendary Bianca Jagger. English model Georgia May (daughter of The Rolling Stone’s Sir Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall) was dressed in David Koma while she enjoyed the soirée with the 1970s style icon.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Getty Images

Social media’s preeminent interviewer opted for a ruched and sculpted asymmetrical dress with capped t-shirt sleeves in a pared-back shade of egg white.

Kelly Osbourne

Getty Images

The former MTV wild child — daughter of Ozzy and Sharon — attended in a sleek black strapless gown, designed by Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance (pictured) whom she attended with.

Alicia Vikander

Getty Images

Oscar-winning Swedish actor Vikander aced the garden party look in a pretty sweetheart neckline dress and milkmaid braids.

Nadine Leopold

Getty Images

Former Victoria’s Secret model Leopold was the epitome of elegance in a halter neck and backless white silk dress by Victoria Beckham.

Munroe Bergdorf

Getty Images

The model, trans activist, and British Vogue contributing editor attended as a guest of designer Patrick McDowell, wearing a custom draped gown created from recycled and sustainable materials.

Eiza González

Getty Images

The scene-stealing Mexican star was dressed by designer Harris Reed in a figure-hugging semi-sheer black and gold t-shirt gown from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection.