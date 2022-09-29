Kate Hudson Wore A Pair Of Unexpectedly Sexy Boots Underneath Her Dress

Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.

At first glance, Hudson’s outfit photo on Instagram seemed cute, but not out of the ordinary until she pulled up her dress to reveal the aforementioned boots underneath. Hudson picked out a patent leather version of the Ultrastuart 100 boot from Stuart Weitzman, which featured a long shaft, a pointy toe design, and a four-inch stiletto heel. She wore the boots with a black and red spiral print midi dress by Proenza Schouler, which featured delicate ruching on the sleeves and bodice. Her thigh-skimming footwear pick was a clever choice, as the shiny material added a touch of glamour to an otherwise simple look.

All evidence suggests that thigh-high boots are trending amongst celebs at the moment. Take Kim Kardashian, who wore the very same boots in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign a little over a week ago. Street style aficionados will also note that Rihanna endorsed the trend earlier in August, too, when she wore a pair of ultra tall boots that could have rivaled Balenciaga’s viral pantaleggings.

Thigh-high boots are a long-time must have for Hudson, though. For proof, take a look at her street style ensembles from 2016, which she wore when the shoe arguably had its heyday. At the time, she rocked her gray Stuart Weitzman Highland boots with a pair of skinny jeans. The skintight denim pants have fallen out of favor since, but the actor remains loyal to the tall boot style, signaling that the shoe is here to stay.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sadly, Hudson’s shiny boots are not available to shop yet. You can, however, buy her exact pair in a stretchy matte leather option — or try the nearly identical, glossy styles from brands like Gianvito Rossi and BY FAR ahead.

