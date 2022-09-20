Kim Kardashian is a cultural icon. It’s hard to deny the influence she holds as a fashion/beauty trendsetter and entrepreneur. As if this wasn’t enough, the star just added another project to her impressive career portfolio: Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s new campaign as its brand ambassador. The luxury footwear label debuted the partnership with an advert dubbed Stay Strong. “This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future,” Kardashian said in a statement. “Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”

Fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti expertly shot the black-and-white photos while Alistair McKimm, the editor-in-chief of i-D, styled Kardashian for this photoshoot. For the outfits, the bodysuits and hoodie felt pared-back for the usually bold dresser, as to let the footwear take center stage. The A-lister then tapped longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada to glam her up for the shoot. Footwear-wise, this campaign zeroes in on the familiar Stuart Weitzman styles, including the Stuart Ruche 100 boot with hand-stitched details, the croc-embossed leather Lucite 100 Wedge boot, and fresh takes on the iconic Nudist sandal. Take one look at the images and you’ll immediately pick up on the label’s new visual identity, as well as the irresistible confidence that Kardashian exudes throughout this project.

“Kim embodies the woman I design for: She’s spirited and lives life on her own terms,” Stuart Weitzman’s Head of Design Edmundo Castillo said in a press release. “Whether it’s with bright thigh-high boots, sandals that tie all the way up the leg, or combat boots that are strong and genderless, it is my hope that women feel unstoppable in SW shoes.”

In addition, Stuart Weitzman’s Stay Strong campaign continues the brand’s philanthropic partnership with Vital Voices Global Partnership, a non-profit organization that works with women leaders in the areas of economic empowerment, women’s political participation, and human rights.

In addition, Stuart Weitzman's Stay Strong campaign continues the brand's philanthropic partnership with Vital Voices Global Partnership, a non-profit organization that works with women leaders in the areas of economic empowerment, women's political participation, and human rights.

