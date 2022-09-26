When stars share outfit photos on Instagram, oftentimes you can expect to see a shot of them in full glam. When they post videos to TikTok, on the other hand, their outfits feel a little less dressy and more relaxed, as the platform celebrates an air of candidness. You’ll notice Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski have taken a particular liking to sharing their looks on TikTok, and, as of late, Victoria Beckham has too. Over the weekend, Beckham wore skinny jeans and a simple gray pullover while filming her husband, David Beckham, collecting honey from their beehives in a quick TikTok video.

Since they were at their family country house, Victoria wore a super casual ensemble. The gray sweater, styled with laid-back jeans, felt like a relatable weekend outfit one could easily recreate with pieces from their own closets. Victoria’s skinny jeans might come as a surprising choice to some of her fans, though, as the star typically rocks more wide-leg or flared out silhouettes. The fact that she has skinnies in her closet, and chose to wear them so recently, may signal that the polarizing skinny jeans look isn’t completely out of vogue just yet. And perhaps, more celebrities in the next few months will break out their favorite pairs, too.

To complete the look, Victoria then slipped into sporty Reebok sneakers (the singer has been collaborating with the brand since 2019) and wore a pair of simple diamond studs and a tennis bracelet. The accessories were elegant and timeless, which speaks to her usual way of dressing for everyday activities. David, meanwhile, echoed his wife’s casualness in a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants ensemble.

In the humourous TikTok video, Victoria cheekily calls the organic honey David’s “sticky stuff” and that she can’t wait to try it. Given that the whole clip showed an ease and more laid-back side to the Beckhams, it’s no wonder that the outfits they wore emanated the same vibes. If you’re open to giving the skinny jeans style a go for 2023 and beyond after seeing Victoria’s outfit, shop a few select pairs ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.