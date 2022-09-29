Demna Gvasalia’s viral pantaleggings is still one of the most beloved designs to this day. (The boot meets leggings combination first debuted in the Spring/Summer 2017 collection). Even a fashion icon like Kim Kardashian, who rarely (if ever) repeats her outfits, can’t resist their sartorial appeal and wears the dramatic, avant-garde bottoms nonstop. Now, another stylish celeb seems to have taken a liking to Balenciaga’s pantaleggings, as Dua Lipa wore an all-black Naked Knife style to swing by Maria Tash’s storefront in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Thankfully, the watchful paparazzi captured this fashion moment on their cameras, which means that you can revisit — and get inspired by — her original look.

The singer teamed her en-vogue bottoms with an off-white jacket that came fresh off the LUAR Spring/Summer 2023 runway. Evidently, Lipa is a big fan of the Brooklyn-based, 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards nominated designer, as she also toted the label’s It bag, dubbed Ana, in a lime green python print. (The purse was also part of the LUAR’s Spring/Summer 2023 lineup.) To finish the look, the A-lister wore Dior’s sporty, black and red Bandage 1 sunnies and a medley of jewels — including a trio of earrings plus a white gold chain necklace from EÉRA, a stacked yellow and rose gold ring by Spinelli Kilcollin, a duo of statement rings from Jean Paul Gaultier, Hotlips by Solange, and a custom ring by Walton Emma.

MEGA/GC Images

Although Gvasalia first sent the pantaleggings down Balenciaga’s runway in October 2016, now the label offers a whole array of pantalegging designs. This wasn’t the first time Lipa wore the hybrid boot-meets-pants style, either. Avid fans will note that she walked in Balenciaga’s star-studded Fall/Winter 2022 couture show and left the venue in — you guessed it — a pair of black leather pantashoes. Lipa and Kardashian aside, Lori Harvey also wore this style in black velvet — albeit from Saint Laurent — for a dinner date with friends back in August 2022. Elsa Hosk, too, is partial to the same look from the French fashion house.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

If you love the cool mash up, Lipa’s exact pantaleggings are available for pre-order. Then, go ahead and scoop up the singer’s beloved accouterments to complete the look.

