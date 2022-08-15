In May, Rihanna gave birth to her first child, which ended the era of her iconic maternity style and ushered in a new fashion chapter for the singer: the off-duty mom uniform. So far, she has worn all types of edgy ensembles — from a deconstructed button-down shirt to a waist-cinching corset top — and it’s unlikely she’ll ever wear more “traditional” mom attire. (Think flowing dresses, leggings, or stained T-shirts.) Over the weekend, for a night out with A$AP Rocky, sans baby, Rihanna wore thigh-high boots from Parisian brand Y/Project, which were anything but typical.

The singer’s statement boots made their debut in Paris during the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. For the event, the slouchy pair were styled with a long denim skirt, a graphic top, and a trench coat to create a goth-inspired outfit. Rihanna, on the other hand, gave the boots a sultry feel by styling hers with an extra short denim miniskirt while out in New York City. You can expect to see similar skirt and boot combinations throughout fall as fashionistas are loving everything 2000s nostalgia. Additionally, the pairing already made its way into the street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week, further solidifying the rising popularity of this look.

Rihanna In Thigh-High Boots

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The Boots On The Runway:

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

To complete her trendy outfit, Rihanna slipped into a graphic T-shirt (it had a print of RZA’s Birth of a Prince album cover on it). Then, she wore sleek black sunglasses, layered on gold herringbone necklaces, and carried a snakeskin handbag from Gucci. The outfit is one anyone can copy, though if your style veers towards more romantic and feminine, you can easily swap out her tee and miniskirt for a romantic lace slip. In the edit ahead, shop TZR’s picks for emulating Rihanna’s off-duty outfit.

