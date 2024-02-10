Everyone knew Kris Jenner and her DNA were forces to be reckoned with, but who knew her genetic powers went this deep? There’s long been speculation in the family’s fandom that youngest daughter Kylie might be her favorite, but the makeup mogul’s latest look just sealed the deal on that for good. Jenner’s micro bob haircut is fresh and airy, arriving just in time for New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 season to kick off — and it makes her look just like her mother, to the degree where it had to be mentioned in the style’s Instagram debut with the caption “Kris Jenner is quaking.”

The new hair is Jenner’s same rich, neutral-toned brunette shade, but cropped just below her ears. Longer strands form bangs, falling over her eyes thanks to some help from a deep, tousled side-part. The layers help add height and texture, and Jenner’s right — the length is reminiscent of her mom’s now-legendary pixie cut. Her flipped-out ends and sultrier styling, though, make the look feel entirely her own. There’s one question that remains, however — is Jenner’s image-altering haircut the real deal, part of her recently rebrand and pivot toward the low-key? Or is it simply one of her beloved wigs?

Shall we examine the evidence for both possibilities? First, on Team Wig, there’s the well-known fact that Jenner loves wearing hair pieces, extensions, full coverage wig caps, and more. Most recently, she brought back her pink “King Kylie”-era hair, a temporary look that excited fans as much as if it were an actual dye job. There’s also the fact that Jenner wore a very similar-looking (albeit longer) wig to her family’s annual Christmas celebration back in 2022. It was styled in a more retro fashion, with her bangs curled pin-up style, but the structure is nearly identical.

A close-up look at Jenner’s photos don’t show any visible lace or hairline blending, but then again, she only works with the best in the business. As fashion month gets ready to kick off across the world, there’s really only one certainty here: Jenner will never stop switching it up.