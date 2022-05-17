Cannes Film Festival isn’t your run-of-the-mill celebrity gathering. Sure, there’s the standard red carpet, the exclusive A-list turnout, and a slew of buzzy films all competing for the elusive Palme d’Or. But something about Cannes feels different — maybe it’s the exotic locale, the time of year, or maybe it’s the caliber of stars and movies invited to the multi-day festival. Regardless of what gives Cannes its almighty cultural cache, one thing’s for sure: that perfect storm of Riviera sun and full-on prestige means the attending celebrities always bring their aesthetic A-game.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival’s best beauty looks in particular are an exciting blend of personal style infused with plenty of trends du jour — think of-the-moment hair colors styled in classic updos, subversive styles, and season-bending takes on makeup color. More than anything, it’s a celebration of expression, both through the films and the way the stars present themselves on the red carpet and the endless string of screenings and parties.

To catalog all the coolest, most copy-worthy looks, TZR’s rounding up the very best hair, makeup, and manicure moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Below, check out the true cream of the Cannes crop, straight from the French Riviera.

Lori Harvey

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Looking like a real-life Disney princess in her flowing sunshine-yellow gown and an entire mine’s worth of diamonds, Lori Harvey is the very picture of fresh-faced radiance. Her soft smoky eye (especially those fluttery lashes) serve as the look’s centerpiece, accented by a classic chignon, some delicate blush, a French manicure, and a wash of reflective lip gloss.

Eva Longoria

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Eva Longoria is gasp-worthy in her artfully-undone ponytail with plenty of volume at the crown and shoulder-skimming tendrils, an excellent pairing choice with her sheer, tiered gown. Here, Longoria and her glam concentrated much of the drama on her cat-eye makeup, a smoldering take on the all-time look, but dressed her lips up in a lovely rose-tinted shade.

Julianne Moore

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

At this point, Julianne Moore is beyond a red carpet pro — she’s a full-on Cannes stalwart. But just because the actor is a perennial attendee doesn’t mean she ever slacks on the glam. For her look at the opening ceremony, hairstylist Marcus Francis used a slew of PHYTO Beauty products to perfect her voluminous blowout, while hair color-matching warm russet eyeshadow shades define her bright blue eyes.

More To Come...