Bottleneck bangs are on the brink of fame — and they're not-so-quietly taking over Hollywood. To point, Lily Collins and Dakota Johnson are two of the latest celebrities to embrace the '70s-inspired style. And judging by the world's reaction to both of their new 'dos, they certainly won't be the last A-listers to go under the scissors. Ever since celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith coined the haircut term, the trend has been exploding in popularity, both across the world on social media and IRL.

Smith's inspiration for the trend came from Margot Robbie's August 2021 British Vogue cover, in which she debuted an ultra-flattering fringe brought to life by her go-to hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett. In the days and weeks following the release of the issue, Smith took to TikTok to speak on the look, which quickly became a top-requested style from clients. "I've been asked for this look already so many times," said Smith in a video just days after the magazine's debut, adding, "that's not going to change anytime soon."

What are bottleneck bangs, exactly? Per the pro: “The shape of the fringe or the bang is narrower at the top then gets wider, like the shoulders of a bottle, then curves around and gives you that detail under the cheekbone.” Check out a photo example of the trend below on long hair.

Smith says they’re “particularly great if you like to wear your hair up but like the idea of having softness left out around your face.” And if you’re one to leave getting ready until last-minute, this might be the style for you. “It’s a great way of making you look like you’ve put loads of effort in when you’re short of time,” Smith says.

If you, too, are inspired to give bottleneck bangs a try, TZR rounded up five celebrity-approved ways to style them to perfection.

In A High Ponytail

Emily in Paris’s Lily Collins debuted bottleneck bangs in December, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath — and she’s worn them in various ways in the weeks since. As seen below, the actress wore them in an easily recreatable ponytail for an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. In the words of Emily Cooper, they looked très chic.

In A Low-Key Bun

Johnson’s low key high bun perfectly epitomizes Smith’s sentiment that bottleneck bangs look just as good in a no-fuss style as they do primped and prodded by a glam squad.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In A Shaggy Bob

All hail Kaia Gerber’s shaggy bob, which is essentially what Dyson Airwrap dreams are made of. This center-parted voluminous blowout can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In A Low Ponytail

Didn’t think it was possible to elevate a low ponytail? Think again. Robbie makes an extraordinary case for the hairstyle, which, mind you, only really involves styling your fringe.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In A Tousled Lob

Here, the bottleneck bang meets its predecessor, the curtain bang. Consider Halle Berry’s hybrid take on the trend your inspiration if you’re unsure about committing to a fringe — as it’s a super complementary style, no matter your face shape.