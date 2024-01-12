Picture this: It’s 1991, and Cindy Crawford just landed at LAX after a trip to New York City, sporting a black leather blazer and straight-leg denim. The paparazzi are out in full force, capturing the iconic supermodel’s effortlessly chic outfit from every angle. Fast forward to today, and not too much has changed, sartorially speaking. A pioneer of the model off-duty look, the 57-year-old continues to serve up timeless, no-fuss outfits that have the style set buzzing. A recent example? Crawford’s latest fuzzy jacket and leather pants mash-up, which she donned on Jan. 11. The evening-out look was elevated yet casual — a balance the A-lister has undoubtedly mastered.

On Thursday night, Crawford was spotted en route to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The style muse played with multiple sumptuous textures, which gave the outfit plenty of interest. For starters, to keep warm during the chilly Los Angeles evening, Crawford bundled up in a soft light gray zip-up topper. Underneath, she opted for a pared-back white collared sweater. Then, on the bottom, Crawford donned a pair of form-fitting leather trousers in a light olive green shade, which added a subtle hint of color to the neutral ensemble. Next up was her accents — the model tied the look together with a leather handbag, suede booties, and a simple belt, all in the same brown shade. Finally, tiny hoops and a dainty necklace completed Crawford’s ensemble.

The beauty of model off-duty outfit formulas is that they’re typically fairly easy to recreate, unlike, say, a runway moment. The pieces in Crawford’s latest look, for instance, may currently be hanging in your closet. And when in doubt, you can always fall back on her classic leather topper and high-rise denim duo.

So whether you also have dinner plans this weekend or meeting up with a friend for an afternoon cup of coffee, consider taking outfit inspiration from Crawford’s street style moment. And should your closet be missing the items needed to nail the look, shop the product selection ahead.