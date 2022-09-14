Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Wore Opposing Outfits For A Book Launch Party

Celebrity mother-and-daughter duos are out in full force attending events and parties this month. Lila Moss and her mom Kate Moss, for example, were spotted at New York Fashion Week. (Lila, 19, opened Fendi’s special runway show and walked for Tommy Hilfiger while her mother sat front row to cheer her on. Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended the latter show together, as well. Skipping out on NYFW, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attended a book launch party instead. On Sept. 13, the duo celebrated British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful OBE’s new book — A Visible Man — in Los Angeles. At the event, Gerber and Crawford rubbed elbows with other notable names in the fashion industry, including Moschino’s Creative Director Jeremy Scott, Miranda Kerr, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

For the party, Crawford opted for a brown ensemble comprised of a leather maxi skirt and coordinating halter-neck top. To complete the look, she went with timeless accessories — she wore beige heels and carried a tan clutch. Plus, she kept her jewelry simple by reaching for gold hoops and a paperclip chain necklace. Gerber, on the other hand, opted for a little black dress from Nensi Dojaka’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection. The mini had a sultry feel to it thanks to its sheer fabric and cutout details. She completed her look with strappy black kitten heels. Although one ensemble felt sexy while the other more classic, both women nailed their looks.

If you have an upscale event on the calendar, draw inspiration from Gerber and Crawford’s outfits — you can’t go wrong with either ensemble. To start with Gerber’s look, most fashion girls may already have a cutout little black dress in their wardrobes. If you don’t, no need to fret — browse a few picks below. Crawford’s outfit, on the other hand, requires careful curation as a brown leather skirt and coordinating halter-neck top are harder to come by. Luckily, TZR found several similar options for you to add into your collection, too, ahead.

