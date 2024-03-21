More than a few experts have posited that 2024 would be the year of the ‘80s revival, and that idea’s certainly corroborated by celebrity beauty. Q1 has barely ended and already, there’s been an absolutely inundation of elaborately layered haircuts, intricate updos, and extreme eye makeup. Another star seems to have tapped in to the growing tend, debuting a fresh look just in time for the start of spring. Kaia Gerber’s shaggy bangs on the cover of V Magazine’s latest issue feel very retro, but it’s a look accessible enough to inspire a wave of copycats.

On the just-released magazine cover, Gerber is shot in black-and-white, posing barefoot in a simple sheer camisole. The understated nature of her outfit means her hair and makeup could really take center stage, with her choppy layers and those long bangs acting as the focal point of the entire look. Her fringe is very long, falling into her eyes and seamlessly blending into the shorter sections of hair framing her face. Together with the tousled, textured styling and artfully undone waves, it’s sultry and effortless. It’s also very ‘80s, a haircut you’d see on one of the decades’ infamous bad-boy rockstars, either on-stage or in a big-budget music video.

The edgy hair moment comes courtesy of celebrity and editorial stylist Tomo Jidai, who created the look using Oribe products. It’s such a cool cut that even Gerber’s mother, the legendary Cindy Crawford, commented on her daughter’s post: “Now I want bangs” — a more than relatable comment.

Of course, Gerber’s shaggy hair fits right in with the growing ‘80s influence seen all through the industry right now. Consider it in the context of the mullets recently seen on Kristen Stewart and Kylie Jenner, or the big, teased blowout Miley Cyrus wore to this year’s Grammy Awards.

While Cyrus’s jumbo-sized curls or Stewart’s edgy mullet might be too big of a commitment for many, Gerber’s take on the ‘80s is an easy way to slowly wade into the trend. It all comes down to the length of her bangs and the choppy layers, a combination sometimes referred to as a “wolf cut.” It works for all hair textures and lengths, and makes getting that signature pumped-up ‘80s feel a breeze.