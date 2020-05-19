Models, as key players in the fashion industry, and the ones to wear the latest looks on the runway, have the privilege of discovering (and showcasing) the next big fashion trends before anyone else. That said, when there are certain everyday pieces they simply can’t stop wearing, it’s worth taking note. Case in point: Cindy Crawford’s trusty blue jeans. From high-waisted bell bottoms to low-rise skinny jeans, the supermodel is never afraid to experiment with different types of denim silhouettes.

Crawford may be known for the denim cutoff shorts that made an appearance in that famous Pepsi commercial from the ‘90s, but the model has grown an affinity for fitted jeans in recent years. One of her tried-and-true style essentials, snug denim is frequently featured in the fashion icon’s laid-back street style. Whether she pairs them with patterned scarves or straight-leg styles with graphic tees, the supermodel toes the line between sophistication and comfort.

If you’ve seen any of Crawford’s model off-duty ensembles from recent years, odds are you know this isn’t the first time she’s sported these jean styles — and it certainly won’t be the last. For those of you looking to recreate the supermodel’s relaxed denim looks, scroll down to shop five similar outfits and pieces.

Bell Bottoms

Crawford threw it back to the ‘60s with this free-spirited ensemble. She wore high-waisted bell-bottom jeans, a tan button-down top, a brown suede fringe vest, and a daisy flower crown for a downright groovy look. To make her bohemian ensemble slightly more modern, trade the headpiece for suede booties and an embellished western vest.

Straight-Leg

Straight-leg jeans are a staple in any wardrobe — and Crawford proves it. The 56-year-old’s medium-wash denim jeans are timeless and can be dressed up or down. Pair the straight-leg silhouette with a simple graphic tee, black bomber jacket, and heeled leather ankle boots for a more casual look.

Raw Hem

Crawford was serving serious coastal grandmother energy in this outfit. The raw hem on her light-wash jeans felt undone but chic while her colorful striped scarf added a playful pop of color. The best part? Recreating this look couldn’t be easier. Throw on a white waffle knit sweater and a pair of brown sunglasses to achieve the full effect.

Skinny Jeans

If you’ve seen any of Crawford’s street style looks in recent years, you’ll know that skinny jeans are her typical go-to. The supermodel put a cozy spin on her tried-and-true fitted denim by pairing it with a chunky knit cardigan and crisp white button-down. You can elevate the look even further by adding a dainty gold necklace.

Denim-On-Denim

Love it or hate it, denim-on-denim is here to stay. While the trend has always been slightly controversial, Crawford effortlessly pulled it off by pairing two different shades — light and dark — together. The model tastefully accessorized this monochromatic jean outfit with subtle gold accessories, an eye-catching Gucci belt, and black ankle boots.