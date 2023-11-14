Your flight is booked, a new pumpkin pie recipe is bookmarked on your phone, and Apples to Apples is packed in your suitcase. So, what’s left to plan for Thanksgiving at home with family? Your outfit. Perhaps, in the past, you’ve been torn between dressing up in nice jeans (and feeling slightly uncomfortable sitting at the kitchen table catching up with relatives) or opting for old sweats. But who's to say you can’t arrive in a bottom that’s put-together and snuggly? Here’s where cute lounge pants come into play. Zara, for one, has so many different takes on the look right now. Even better, most styles are under $50 — meaning more money to spend at the airport on salty snacks and magazines while waiting to board.

If we’ve learned anything regarding style over the past few years, it’s that any casual bottom can easily be amped up with the right top and accents. Take Zara’s Plush Jogging Pant as a great example. Toss on a chic blouse, some dainty gold jewelry, and a pair of sleek loafers, and your look will go from 0 to 100 in seconds. Knit pants, like the Spanish retailer’s gray straight-leg style, are another foolproof option. A can’t-go-wrong idea? Teaming the bottoms with a matching knee-length cardigan.

Ahead, shop 10 cozy yet cute lounge pants to wear on Thanksgiving day. Once your look is all squared away, all you need to worry about is making sure you don’t accidentally sleep through The National Dog Show (been there).