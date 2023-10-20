There’s no denying Princess Diana is one of the most revered style icons of the 20th century — so much so, celebrities still take sartorial cues from her iconic wardrobe to this day. Kate Middleton, for one, frequently pays homage to her late mother-in-law by donning Princess Di’s signature prints (think polka dot dresses). Meanwhile, It girls like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are notorious for tapping into the royal’s go-to bike shorts and sweatshirt combo. And most recently, Julia Fox honored the fashion muse in an outfit that was a bit more on the nose. On Oct. 19, Fox wore a corset with Princess Diana’s face, along with other bold separates that were very on-brand for the Uncut Gems actor.

Fox stepped out in the statement-making outfit in London (how fitting) while promoting her new memoir, Down The Drain. The focal point of her pop-punk-inspired look was undeniably the one-of-a-kind Eve Corsets creation, which included a handmade needlepoint tapestry of the late Princess as well as romantic accents like bow sleeves and a lace-up back. While the top leaned more feminine, it wouldn’t be a Fox moment if she didn’t add one utilitarian-inspired number. For this outing, she chose a carabiner skirt from Chopova Lowena, complete with a chunky white belt and pleated lace. From there, the actor donned cowboy boots from Paris Texas, and went full princess mode with her oversized hair bow. She even channeled Geri Halliwell — another British icon — via her navy Union Jack handbag (everyone remembers when the Spice Girl wore a Gucci dress with the British flag on it at the Brits Awards in 1997).

A few hours earlier on Thursday, Fox drew style inspiration from Princess Diana again, this time with a sultry take on one of the royal’s workwear ensembles. The star kicked off the London leg of her press tour in a pinstripe maxi dress, which featured exaggerated shoulder pads, a plunging neckline, and unique cutouts around her hip.

If Fox’s U.K. press tour is anything like her media appearances in New York last week (we’re still not over her cottagecore exposed underwear look), she’s bound to deliver more show-stopping outfits in the coming days. While we await her next buzzy look, copy her latest street style moment with the products ahead.