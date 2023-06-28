Kate Middleton’s work outfits are predictable — not in a bad way, though. It’s more that she’s found her signature style and knows exactly what works for her, which is truthfully what we all hope to achieve with own personal wardrobes. For her public appearances in particular, the royal is drawn to cap-sleeve printed frocks, coat dresses, and the occasional slim-fitted suit. And on June 27, she once again stayed true to her sartorial sensibilities in a blue polka dot dress while visiting a residential community in Southampton, England.

The midi number is from Alessandra Rich — a label that repeatedly pops up in Middleton’s outfit repertoire — and features a 1980s-inspired Chelsea collar, crystal-embellished buttons, and a peplum waistline. She previously wore this look to Wimbledon last year, which is unsurprising information as Middleton loves to rewear her favorite pieces. (We love to hear this, as the move is not only good for the environment, but also it makes her slightly more relatable.)

This time around, she styled the summertime staple with two-tone Alessandra Rich slingback pumps, Shyla earrings, and a Mulberry bag. As you can see ahead, the Princess of Wales’ outfit, from the silhouette to the polka dot print, was in line with her fashion modus operandi.

Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition, eagle-eyed fans will catch that Middleton’s penchant for polka dots nods to her late mother-in-law’s own love for the pattern. Princess Diana was known for repeatedly wearing the print, whether it was to the Derby or at home (which is where the navy look below was photographed in 1985). Aside from this uncanny fashion moment, Middleton also paid homage to Princess Di through her outfit by rocking the late royal’s sapphire diamond engagement ring.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Master Middleton’s easy warm weather look with a navy polka dot piece of your own by the shopping the similar options below.