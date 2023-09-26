In Hollywood, press tours give your favorite celebrities a chance to show off their style while promoting their latest projects. Sometimes, it’s a one day event with multiple outfit changes — like when Gigi Hadid wore 8 looks in just 24 hours to promote Next In Fashion. Other times, though, the media circuit festivities will span several days, across several countries, which demands a more intense wardrobe lineup. This week, all eyes were on Kerry Washington and what she wore as she celebrated the launch of her memoir Thicker Than Water. Washington’s press tour looks, thus far, have been polished and colorful, offering a bit of cheerfulness to the rainy gloom of New York City (as of this Tuesday, it’s been pouring for four days straight here).

One of our favorite looks from the star come on September 25, when the Scandal actor popped up Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in a reddish-brown knit sweater and asymmetrical skirt set with blue suede boots. The unexpected burst of cerulean provided by her footwear made them the star of the show, while the star’s red braided bag and matching lipstick played supporting characters. She accessorized the striking combination with a medley of jewelry from Marlo Laz, a fine jewelry brand founded by Jesse Marlo Lazowski in 2014.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

In addition to her chestnut brown set, Washington wore two other looks on Sept. 25 while promoting her new book. The actor dropped by the Today show while wearing a turquoise-hued top, an orange floral print skirt, and gray Manolo Blahnik suede knee-high boots. She then accented this look with jewelry from labels like Rainbow K, Yvonne Léon, and Grace Lee.

Though two out of her three looks were on the more colorful side, Washington did tap into the white dress trend with a ruffled creation while on her way to Good Morning America. Wearing white was a daring move on her part (the rain! puddles! NYC grime!), but she seemed to pay no mind as she even took the subway instead of a car. The actor passed out copies of her book to unsuspecting passengers on the F train line, stopping to chat and pose with fans for photos.

Gotham/GC Images
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Not only did this surprise fan interaction make us appreciate Washington even more, but as we head into fall, we’ll definitely take some wardrobe notes from her too. For our next rainy day attire, we will rock knee-high boots with a dress or knitted set for that pulled-together look.

Still, a word to the wise: if you’re commuting to work via the train, perhaps swap your suede shoes for a water-resistance leather option instead.