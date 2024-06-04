Jodie Turner-Smith is a true chameleon when it comes to her hairstyles. And unsurprisingly, she pulls off every single one with ease — whether it’s a pink buzz cut for date night or a rock-inspired platinum pixie at the Met Gala. So of course she had to pull out all the stops for her fashion-forward press tour in New York. To promote her role in the new Star Wars series The Acolyte, the stylish star didn’t just sport a series of stunning ensembles — she also debuted a new flippy bob with baby bangs.

Turner-Smith’s fresh style — the work of her go-to hairdresser Ursula Stephen — was the perfect way to top off the coquette-ish looks, which included a pink feathered crop top and hot pants by Shushu/Tong and a corseted crocheted mint dress by Wiederhoeft. And while the actor has tried out bobs in the past, this one differs from the Gatsby-era version she took for a spin at J.Crew’s 40th anniversary celebration in that it’s more ‘60s-inspired than ‘20s.

The British beauty is just the latest celebrity to turn up in a flippy bob: Carey Mulligan, Ayo Edebiri, and America Ferrera are among the growing list of stars who have gotten similar chops. But whereas the aforementioned A-listers went for a more modern take, with a C-shaped flip that frames the face, Turner-Smith’s is more nostalgic. Her blunt baby bangs add to the throwback sensibility of the hairstyle.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While Stephen may have taken a cue from the past in creating her client’s latest hair look, the flippy bob and bangs are actually a recent runway (and street style) trend from last fall’s Paris Fashion Week. Combined with her frothy fashion choices of late, the head-to-toe look is pure French-girl fantasy. That said, don’t get too used to the actor’s fresh bob: She’s already been spotted in a new pixie length. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still be inspired to go for a similar style yourself this summer and channel your inner Parisian it-girl.