Although winter is widely referred to as “silk press season,” this doesn’t mean that the natural hair girlies have to set aside their curls or say goodbye to protective styles. Instead, when layering hats and scarves, any variation of braids, twists, or locs can make getting dressed to go out so much easier. You won’t have to deal with the smushed coils or frizzy strands that are all too common when wearing cold weather clothing. Plus, these looks cut down your morning routine, which means you can hit snooze once... or twice. While those with shorter lengths might feel like they have fewer options, there are actually tons of protective styles for short natural hair.

Need some inspiration? With the help of celebrity braider Tali Moses, TZR has gathered a list of 10 protective styles that work well with short natural hair and match a variety of aesthetics. Whether you’re searching for a simple day-to-day vibe like mini twists, a way to get into glam mode with glue-less wigs, or to add extra inches with knotless braids, you’ll definitely find something that works for your lifestyle.

Keep reading for the best short hair protective styles to try in 2025.

Mini Twists

For those looking for a low-maintenance and tangle-free protective style, mini twists are your best bet. They retain length, require little hair manipulation, and as long as you coat your texture with a hydrating leave-in conditioner, they can help retain moisture. Plus, they offer a free-flowing feel without having to manage tangles. “Mini twists are lightweight, very versatile, [and create] low tension,” says Moses.

Flat Twists

The best thing about flat twists is that they provide so much versatility with styling. This curly girl arranged the twists on either side of her head and clipped them to create a half-up, half-down style with the rest of her curls free. But you can also collect the twists into a bun, go for a pony, or get intricate with an updo. No matter what you choose, you’ll get several days of wear out of the look.

Bantu Knots

You might be worried that Bantu knots won’t look as full on a shorter length, but the key to a style that appears more dense is to use bigger sections. Also, the various ways to shape your parts — triangles, hearts, circles, squares, etc. — offer a lot of creativity when it comes to the final outcome. Plus, Bantu knots don’t have to cover your whole head. Placing the buns on just the hairline are a cute and easy way to get your hair out of your face.

Glue-Less Wigs

Itching for a real change? Finding a glue-less wig that matches your aesthetic is the best way to experiment without damaging your natural hair. “Unlike traditional wig installs, [with glue-less wigs] there is no glue or tension on the scalp,” says Moses. “They promote growth while being trendy and reducing tension on short hair. They can also can be easily removed [if you need] to treat the scalp with oils or other treatments.”

Fulani Braids

Most of us are probably most used to seeing waist-length or butt-length Fulani braids, but anyone with braiding skills can easily replicate the style on their natural hair. For beginners, a simple straight-back pattern that flows into single plaits does the trick. But experienced pros can have way more fun with patterns and designs. Without the added hair, you won’t get as much wear, but it’s still a great protective style option.

Braided Bob

Add a little bit of length to your short crop by asking your stylist to go for a braided bob. It’s not only a great method of testing out a chin-length snip, but, of course, it’s an easier way to maintain the style since a bob requires lots of maintenance trims. Bonus style points if you decide to add beads on your ends.

Small Knotless Braids

“Like the mini twists, knotless braids are a low tension style that’s very gentle on the scalp, minimizing traction on the hair,” says Moses. The smaller sections mean less weight per braid, and this, in turn, eliminates pulling on the scalp. This factor is a plus for all lengths, but especially for hair that’s fragile and prone to breakage. You also can’t get more classic or flexible than simple knotless braids.

Corn Rows

There is no wrong way to do cornrows. Whether you’re going for the braided baldie, stitching together your natural length, or feeding in braiding hair, it will always be a breezy and effortless look. Plus, playing with the braiding design means you can make the style match any occasion.

The Pineapple

Scooping your hair into a high pineapple will never be a bad choice. This is a look that doesn’t need much product or styling effort, so it’s great for the girl on the go. Additionally, with chic swirled edges, this makes for a great evening up-do. As long as you wrap your hair in a silk scarf and bonnet every night, it’ll last you an entire week.

Faux Locs

In a similar vein to the braided bob, trying out short faux locs is a great way to add length, interest, and test out texture. As long as your strands measure a few inches, your braider should have enough grip to complete the style. You can also mix and match colors and accessorize with charms.