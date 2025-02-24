If you keep tabs on the celebrity street style scene, you know menswear moments are everywhere right now. Recently, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, and Gwendoline Christie (to name a few stars) have pulled off bold blazers, ties, and baggy trousers. And on Feb. 23, the takeover reached the red carpet. At the 2025 SAG Awards, fashion enthusiasts noticed a menswear-inspired majority among actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zooey Deschanel, Fran Drescher, and more.

Minutes after the doors opened at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, Ralph started the trend in Sergio Hudson Resort 2025. The Abbott Elementary star turned heads in a pleated tuxedo shirt, tucked into a high-waisted mermaid-shaped skirt. She upped the masculine energy with a sleek cummerbund around her waist. After Ralph’s grand entrance, Deschanel literally followed suit in a similar two-piece, courtesy of Giorgio Armani. The black-and-white number featured extravagant cuffs and a voluminous neck tie. Then, SAG-AFTRA president, Drescher blended masculine and feminine style in a dusty rose suit set.

In true award season style, the mania didn’t stop there. Keep scrolling for the best menswear attire at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Ralph was all smiles in a pleated tuxedo shirt and a black maxi skirt from Sergio Hudson Resort 2025.

Zooey Deschanel

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Deschanel opted for a long-sleeve suit-inspired gown from Giorgio Armani, plus a striking bow around her neck.

Fran Drescher

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The Nanny alum looked sleek in a double-breasted blazer and matching trousers, both in a satin dusty rose finish. Instead of a button-down, she layered a lacy bralette underneath.

Kristen Bell

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Even though she walked the red carpet in Armani Privé Spring 2025 Couture, once Bell started her hosting gig, she switched into an ivory suit set. The blazer’s shoulder pads stood out on stage.

Janelle James

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Potentially inspired by her Abbott Elementary co-star, James also wore a cummerbund, alongside a sheer mesh top, a cropped white blazer, and a black mermaid skirt.