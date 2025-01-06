Now that it’s January, many are taking the time to lock in their goals for the year. This could mean taking another look at your vision boards or setting your intentions for the next 12 months. With your newfound focus on self-development, the last thing you want to be stressing about is your beauty routine. And this is especially true for natural hair girlies. Much pride is taken in one’s crown, but wash days can be long and tedious, and it takes extra work to preserve the state of your curls and coils in dry winter weather. Some turn to the tried-and-true silk press, but others search for manageable methods that don’t require heat. This is where easy protective styles come in.

These looks aren’t all created equal, so choosing the right one requires considering your skill level, willingness to go to the salon, hair pattern, and length. Taking all of these factors into mind, TZR has gathered a list of 10 protective styles that are simple enough to achieve and maintain. Plus, there is something for everyone’s lifestyle as they can take you from the office to date night to formal events.

Keep reading for the 10 hairstyles that’ll make your daily beauty drill way less time-consuming. Your sleep schedule will thank you.

Flat Twists

Flat twists are one the easiest styles to do on your own. After detangling the hair and parting it into your preferred sections, split a segment in two and twist the groups together while adding hair to each section along the way — similar to how you complete a French braid. The final look should have your twists lying flat on the scalp. As long as you sleep with a satin scarf or bonnet, it should last you days.

Double Cornrows

The best thing about double cornrows is that you can use your natural texture or add braiding hair. However, added hair has the benefit of increased wear time because the extra density helps keep the style in place. But, no matter your choice, applying hair oil and foam — like the Pattern Jojoba Hair & Scalp Oil Blend and the Shine ‘n Jam Ampro Shine n Jam Magic Fingers Hair Mousse — will keep the look sleek and moisturized for several days.

Knotless Braids

Knotless braids will always be the most classic and easy-to-manage salon protective style. Depending on your preferred size, you’re not spending much time in the beauty chair, and as long as you keep up with scalp maintenance, the braids can last up to two months.

Cornrows

When considering winter scarves and hats, cornrows will be your best friend. They lay completely flat on the head, meaning no disruption of the hair, no matter what accessories you’re wearing. Plus, if you choose a longer length, you can play with a mix of pigtails or buns at the nape of the neck.

Jumbo Twists

A fun version of the two-strand twist that offers movement and grandeur, jumbo twists perfectly coincide with a bohemian or earthy aesthetic. Their size might seem to limit the styling options, but the look can permit ‘dos like a half-up half down, abstract buns, and intricate, structural up-dos.

Pineapple Pony

Protective styles don’t have to involve twists, braids, or locs. The term describes a look that requires minimal hair manipulation, and the “pineapple” is great option for those searching for simplicity. You’ll need a hair gel like the Fenty Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel and an edge control like the Edge Booster Style Factor Pomade to smooth the perimeter of the head, but the length is left alone. However, to avoid breakage-inducing tension, fasten the high ponytail with a loose satin scrunchie.

Halo Braid

The angelic and ethereal vibe of a halo braid makes it the most adorable look for date night. If your hair density is fine, then you may want to include a bundle of pre-stretched braiding hair to thicken up the plait. You can also pull out face-framing pieces by the ears and at the back of the neck to complete the fairy-like feel.

Head Wrap

Sometimes doing your hair feels like the ultimate chore, but adding a hair wrap to your accessories collection will make those moments so much easier. Not only do you have creative liberty with how you tie the garment, but it also removes the burden of styling your whole head. Only the sweep and swirl of baby hairs is required.

Braided Updo

Braided cornrows that collect into a low chignon is an elegant and chic style that pairs beautifully with high-glam makeup and a luxe evening gown. It’s a look that’s very polished and refined, making it great for a night of opulence and glamour.

Twist Out

Yes, wearing your hair natural is included under the umbrella of protective styles. Twining or plaiting your strands at night allows them to retain more moisture and reduces frizzes. In the morning, you undo the sections to reveal coils that are hydrated, defined, and smooth. This also means that you are reducing how often you have to detangle, lessening breakage and avoiding split ends.