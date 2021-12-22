Jennifer Lopez’s Sweatsuit Holds A Secret Message For Her Fans

Jennifer Lopez is all about the subtle, hidden messages when it comes to expressing her thoughts and emotions in public. Think about all the times she sent inconspicuous love notes to her beau Ben Affleck: The “Ben” necklace from July 2021, the matching couple outfits, the “B” coffee mug in her most recent Instagram post — the list goes on. Now, the singer has added another meaningful outfit to her street style portfolio. On Dec. 21, Lopez stepped out in a yellow sweatsuit set from White Fox, which featured a message of gratitude printed on both the shirt and pants. The star has a penchant for monochromatic sweatsuits, so this OOTD falls in line with her comfy, off-duty style.

Lopez stepped out to grab lunch with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, at West Hollywood’s San Vicente Bungalows. The singer kept it casual in her go-to cozy outfit, which consisted of a sweatshirt and a matching pair of bottoms. The set came from White Fox, an Insta-popular, affordable brand from Sydney, Australia. Upon a closer look, you can see the positive message read: “Be grateful for the big things, small things, and everything in between.” Lopez completed the sporty look with sneakers from the New Balance x STAUD collab and a pair of oversized brown sunnies from Max Mara. For the rest of her accessories, she wore a set of gold mini hoops from Jennifer Fisher and a light yellow Valentino Roman Stud bag.

White Fox might have flown under your radar, but celebs have been wearing pieces from the label for years. Aside from owning its sweatsuit sets, Lopez loves its swimsuit selections. She wore a bikini from White Fox in her “Te Guste” music video and then again while vacationing in Turks and Caicos in September 2020. Irina Shayk, too, loves the swim pieces as she styled the brand's neon green Miami bikini with her thigh-high Burberry boots during her Ibiza getaway in August 2021. Other A-listers like Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, and practically the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, have also been spotted in White Fox’s swimwear.

Lopez’s exact “gratefulness” set currently retails for roughly $60 apiece. Scroll on to get yourself a sweatsuit before they sell out — or shop other casual sets from brands like Boys Lie or Daily Paper.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.