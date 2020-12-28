Jennifer Lopez loves her sweatsuits. When she’s not on the red carpet, the star readily reverts back into this comfy matching attire. (This year alone, the celeb was spotted in her usual sweatshirt and joggers combo over a dozen times.) Lopez’s monochromatic sweatsuits make up the majority of her off-duty wardrobe — so much so that she even wore them all throughout the holiday season in 2020. Thus, if you were feeling guilty about not revamping your wardrobe to account for re-emergence fashion, don't — even one of the most glamorous women in the world spends time in comfy sets.

When it comes to the color of Lopez’s sweatsuit sets, she doesn’t seem to have a preference — she wears all the colors. There’s her sky blue eco-friendly Pangaia number, which she wore in Miami back in December 2020, and then her forest green and ivory sweats from Les Tien. She owns multiple monochrome co-ords (at least five!) from this Los Angeles-based loungewear brand. The casual label is a celebrity favorite as it has been spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

That said, Lopez doesn't just throw on a pair of UGG boots and call it a day with these outfits. Rather, the 52-year-old's accessories are always on point and take each set from practically pajamas to a certified *look.* By following her masterful pairings (whether that's a Dior bucket hat or chunky dad sneakers), you, too, can easily turn your comfy WFH uniform into a J.Lo-worthy OOTD. Keep scrolling to see her best sweatsuit looks, below.

An Electric Blue Sweatsuit

BACKGRID

On Sept. 20, Lopez stepped out in Los Angeles while wearing an eye-catching electric blue sweatsuit from her favorite loungewear brand Les Tien. This time, the singer dressed up her comfy-casual outfit with a pair of Swarowski-bedazzled Nike sneakers and a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag to match.

An Ivory Sweatsuit

One of Lopez's 2020 holiday looks featured an ivory set from Les Tien, which she paired with a matching corduroy coat for an ultra-cozy travel outfit. The real star, however, was the singer's Dior bucket hat and Timberland boots, which gave the ensemble a trendy, polished effect.

A Green Sweatsuit

SPOT-MSBH / BACKGRID

This holiday-appropriate suit was another Les Tien set, which Lopez debuted in Beverly Hills back in December 2020. To really take it up a notch, the multi-hyphenate wore it with a black Hermès Birkin bag (how's that for high-low dressing?) and Oree New York sneakers.

A Baby Blue Sweatsuit

BACKGRID

J.Lo apparently loved the previous look so much, she recreated it with a few slightly different details days later. On Dec. 22, 2020, the actor was seen shopping in Miami in this baby blue Pangaia sweatsuit, which she also paired with a black Birkin bag, Nike sneakers, and a bedazzled mask that subtly complemented the look.

A Blue Sweatsuit

Though J.Lo clearly loves a sweatsuit for many different occasions, she also wears them just to chill at home. That said, she still doesn't skimp on accessories even when she's just working on her holiday decorations. For this particular situation, Lopez paired a blue Frankies Bikinis set with tie-dye Nike Air Jordans, gold hoop earrings, and a glossy lip.

A Yellow Sweatsuit

In addition to blue and green, Lopez loves a pop of yellow in her wardrobe. Here, she wore head-to-toe Ivy Park. She paired the golden outfit with matching Timberlands, Fendi Karligraphy sunglasses, and even a mustard-yellow couch. Though the Ivy Park look is sold out, you can shop a similar mustard-colored sweatsuit, below.