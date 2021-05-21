Jennifer Aniston Has Been Wearing This Jean Style For Years

When it comes to her street style, Jennifer Aniston always keeps it classic and never overly trendy. Take her love for LBDs over the years on the red carpet or her penchant for blazers. She knows what she likes and sticks to it. One of the dearest wardrobe staples in her closet, aside from crossbody bags, are jeans. She has them in seemingly every style, whether it be a baggy boyfriend silhouette or a skinny she can tuck into her boots. One of Aniston’s favorite styles is the cuffed blue jean, which she recently wore while grabbing dinner. On May 20, the star was photographed at San Vicente Bungalows, a private social club in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood.

For the nighttime outing, Aniston went for a pulled-together, but casual dinner outfit by throwing on a pair of jeans, a black shirt, and a black blazer-esque jacket. She stuck with this moody color palette for her footwear, too. The actor chose a pair of black ankle booties, the Rylee option from Chloé, which showed off her socks. For the rest of her accessories, she held a pair of sunglasses in her hand and carried a sleek shoulder bag. The common thread amongst all of the items in her ensemble here was that feeling of timelessness. Every piece in her look could have easily been in her closet for a decade and still feel appropriate for 2021.

In fact, when it comes to her denim choices, the cuffed jean look has always been a mainstay in her closet. She wore them back in 1998 at the Six Days, Seven Nights premiere (as evidenced in the photo below) and Aniston was spotted, on a separate occasion in 2011, in another pair of cuffed jeans while out in New York City. She wore the style again in September 2011 and also in April 2015, which all but prove this design is one of Aniston’s favorites. And, it’s easy to see why. The rolled-up hem allows the star to show off her shoes (or socks) and though the detail is subtle, the cuffed look feels a bit more interesting to the eye. Not to mention, this pair of bottoms will always remain a classic.

Convinced you need a pair of cuffed jeans, now? Shop similar options, below.

