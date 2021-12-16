Behold: The Cute Bennifer Outfit Moment You’ve Been Waiting For

Every couple has their own love language. Some partners put a lot of value on words of affirmation while others consider gifts or physical touch to be far more important. For many couples — whether they realize it or not — dressing alike, too, usually reveals how in sync they are. Take newly engaged couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with their coordinating black, rockstar chic ensembles, or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in matching blue outfits. The duo stepped out together on Dec. 15 while rocking the same shade — and this wasn’t the first time they donned matching ensembles. Earlier in 2021, they both wore black while shopping at a mall.

For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in LA, Lopez wore a gray chunky knit sweater and a pair of baggy jeans secured with a tan belt. On top, she wore a light blue Manuela Icon cashmere coat, which has been her street style go-to for several years. The singer completed her outfit with a matching light blue My Rockstud bag from Valentino and a pair of dark gray suede ankle booties from Giuseppe Zanotti. In turn, Affleck echoed her pastel blue OOTD with a sky blue button-down shirt, which peeked out from underneath his camel-colored coat. The two were photographed strolling hand-in-hand and both appeared to be in good spirits.

For those who keep tabs on J. Lo’s street style, you will note that her blue cashmere coat has been in the star’s wardrobe for years. She was first spotted wearing the notable piece back in May 2018, while out in New York City with her then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. That time, she teamed her outerwear with coordinating blue garments and accouterments: A baby blue turtleneck, a pleated skirt, and a sky blue Valentino Rockstud Spike bag. It looks like throughout the years, Lopez has stayed loyal to amassing pastel blue attire.

If you need further proof that Lopez loves this shade, check out her look on Dec. 12. Bennifer attended The Tender Bar premiere, where the singer went for a Cinderella-inspired fashion moment. Lopez wore a pastel blue couture gown from Elie Saab, which was complemented by an elegant Tyler Ellis Lily clutch and a set of sparkly baubles. Affleck, meanwhile, opted for a classic black and white tuxedo, which he wore with a pinstripe waistcoat and a black tie.

