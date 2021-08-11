Yes, You Can Wear Over-The-Knee Boots In The Summer With A Bikini

Irina Shayk knows how to pull off a controversial fashion trend. Season after season, she dons the most innovative and imitable outfits. Even when the model is simply running errands around the city, she gives a lesson in styling by wearing items like low-rise jeans or a furry striped coat. Her latest iconic look came from Ibiza, Spain, where Shayk wore thigh-high boots from Burberry. In a series of photos, the model shared the various ways she wore her avant-garde footwear. She paired the statement shoes with a slinky silk cami, a pair of black, raw hem denim shorts, and a simple pendant charm necklace. In another photo, she wore the boots with a neon green bikini and a chain belt.

You might associate one wearing this boot with more fall-adjacent pieces like a chunky knit sweater or jeans, but Shayk proves this shoe has staying power year round. She wasn’t afraid to test the styling limits with the luxe piece (the limit does not exist, by the way) and it seems everyone loved her experimental fashion choices. Fellow model Ashley Graham commented with fire emojis on Shayk’s photos, indicating approval. It comes as no surprise that the $2,590 footwear is from Burberry, either, as Shayk has previously walked for the fashion house and is BFF with its current Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. (He was part of the supermodel’s vacation squad, and even shared images of her in the boots on his personal Instagram account.)

Over-the-knee boots were all over Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2021 runways, so the fact that the ultra tall shoe is making a comeback is hardly news. However, the way Shayk styled them deserves major sartorial props. (It might be time to break out your own pair and wear them to the pool?) Although her exact boot is available to shop, below, TZR also found some other budget-friendly finds in addition to other similar styles. This thigh-high style won’t be going anywhere come autumn, so you might as well embrace it now — as Shayk has so bravely done.

