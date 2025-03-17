If you live anywhere where there are changing seasons, then you’re most likely familiar with the concept of “fake spring.” Though it may sound like something that was made up, it is in fact very real. Fake spring is a period of time that can occur in March and/or April, when warmer temperatures falsely disguise themselves as the official start of the new season.

Now we’re no meteorologists, but if you’ve ever experienced this phenomenon, then you know how weird it can be to suddenly have to figure out what to wear when your closet may not yet be ready for a seasonal overhaul. That’s precisely why we’re all about slowly incorporating spring 2025 color trends into our current winter wardrobes. Easing your way into warm-weather dressing will make the switch so much more seamless when the season is actually here to stay. And we’re already starting to see fashion insiders do exactly that. But before you start thinking about how to style color on the next 60-degree day, you might be wondering what shades should even be on your radar in the first place.

Alice Fresnel, founder and creative director of the It-girl approved Parisian label ALFIE, tells TZR how she goes about selecting spring colors: “I rely heavily on my intuition,” says Fresnel. “The brand is so deeply connected to my own style that the colors I gravitate toward naturally find their way into each collection.”

Courtesy of ALFIE

With her latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection (which just launched exclusively on Moda Operandi), featuring shades of pink, pale yellow, and blue — Fresnel’s instincts have clearly guided her in the right direction. The shades that she would have had to select months, if not a year, in advance just so happen to be some of 2025’s most viral hues. “These colors carry a sense of ease and sophistication that I’ve really enjoyed incorporating into my spring collection this season,” she adds.

However, Fresnel’s advice is to not let bright colors overpower a look. She explains, “It’s about striking the right balance: grounding a collection in classic, versatile hues while letting trend colors act as accents that bring a sense of newness.” This balanced take is precisely how one should approach gradually dressing for spring: anchoring an outfit in timeless, deep tones while sprinkling in splashes of color.

Below, scroll through spring’s most wanted accent colors and how to wear them with your wardrobe now.

Butter Yellow Accessories

Pastel yellow, or as some like to call it, butter yellow, is shaping up to be back... again. Last year, brands like Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Jacquemus leaned in heavily to the creamy shade via their Spring/Summer 2024 collections, with no plans of slowing down. According to Pinterest’s 2025 color report, searches for “yellow outfit inspo” are up +225%. Even celebrities like Timothée Chalamet got the memo as he showed up to the Oscars last weekend wearing a full yellow monochromatic suit.

If you, too, want to rock butter yellow, a great place to start is with your accessories. Especially ideal if you’re not typically one who gravitates toward color in the first place, incorporating yellow by way of a handbag or shoe is a simple way to dabble with the trend. And there’s no shortage of either available in the soft shade. So the next time you’re putting on your go-to jeans and gray sweater, think of how much cooler you’ll look with pops of butter yellow.

A Powder Pink Knit

An unexpected color combination that everyone is loving right now is powder pink and chocolate brown. Remember, you don’t have to pack away your brown leather pants and favorite oversized blazer just yet. Make them more spring-friendly by adding in a light pink knit. If you think of the pastel shade as a neutral, it’s actually pretty easy to integrate into the rest of your wardrobe and something that you’ll be able to wear again and again. In addition to brown, other colors that powder pink works well with are plum, navy, and black.

A Sky Blue Button-Down

According to designer runway shows like Prada, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta, it’s time to trade in your classic white button-down for a sky blue version for Spring ’25. Luckily, something as versatile as a crisp blue button-down doesn’t have to be complicated. Pair it with baggy, low-rise navy or black trousers for an effortless look. Add in a dark gray trench coat to keep warm and you’re good to go. You can even mix in fun accessories like a calf hair belt and matching scrunchy to really play up the blue shirt.

With A Cherry Red Miniskirt

Different variations of red have dominated the fashion scene for the last few years, and 2025 is turning out to be no exception. This spring, the focus will be all about making a statement with bold shades of cherry red. So whether you have a daytime event or you’re heading out for the night, a sleek leather miniskirt has every bit of bold flair that you’ll need. Be sure to keep the rest of the outfit pretty simple and minimal, with a white baggy tee and black oversized blazer. Finish it off with pointed patent kitten heels and a polished, structured bag.