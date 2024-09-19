While various trends have come and gone, monochromatic dressing has stood the test of time for the A-list set. No matter the season, soirée, or silhouette, celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Zendaya, and Jenna Ortega (just to name a few) know their fashion-forward fans will never tire of one-color co-ords. However, few fashion muses have gathered the sartorial courage to style patterned monochromatic moments — think polka-dots-on-polka-dots or denim-on-denim. But on September 18, all eyes were on Ciara, who pulled off a monochromatic leopard print outfit with ease — blending the animal print resurgence with the tried-and-true monochrome formula.

Even though her viral tour with Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes just ended last month, Ciara has spent almost no time out of the spotlight. In fact, this month, the Grammy winner has been frequently spotted on the street style scene, dressed in various enviable ensembles, of course. A month after Ciara made headlines for her leather bell-bottoms, she went viral again — this time in head-to-toe leopard print. The entire textured trio was sourced from Zimmermann. On top, she chose a classic button-down tucked into high-waisted flared trousers. From there, Ciara continued the theme with an oversized trench coat — an essential for maximalist fall styling. The performer could’ve taken the leopard ante up a notch with matching heels, but instead she chose pointy pumps in a cool-toned nude. In true Ciara fashion, her final ‘fit wasn’t lacking in bling. She accessorized with a diamond chain necklace layered atop a cross-shaped pendant. Finally, black rectangular sunglasses and her eye-catching wedding ring rounded out her OOTD.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The best part about Ciara’s latest look? Her Zimmermann three-piece is shockingly still available online. Shop the curated edit below to add the Ciara-approved staples to your fall rotation.