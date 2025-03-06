If you’re a fan of braids and other protective styles and you’ve yet to add Regina King to your list of hair muses, there’s never been a better time. Since back in the ‘90s, the Shirley star has managed to create quite the impressive resume of hairstyles ranging from Parisian pixies to spiral curled bobs and beyond, but her braided looks have always been some of her best. And considering the fact that King wore box braids for her iconic role in Boyz In The Hood, they always feel so nostalgic on her. Still, she’s always managed to make each new set more fresh than the last. And that’s exactly what she did at the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025 show on Thursday, Mar. 6 when she styled her waist-length braids into a chic half-up bun.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actor and the French (but Italian designer-founded) fashion house have had a connection for years now, with King having worn the luxury brand to major red carpet events like the Emmys and amfAR Cannes Gala not to mention the fact that she was also in attendance for Schiaparelli’s couture show back in January. At that time, she so effortlessly paired a sleek white suit with long box braids, and now she’s created yet another winning combination with a zebra print cowboy pants and matching jacket (straight off the Spring/Summer 2025 runway) and her half-up hairstyle.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

The cool, laidback look has been seen before on fellow braid-loving beauties like Kerry Washington and Michelle Obama, but it looks especially modern on King styled with the animal print set as well as big hoops and a teeny-ting bag. She also happened to be in good company at the event, which place at the Musee d'Art Moderne, with fellow trendsetting attendees like Doechii and Doja Cat also donning noteworthy hairstyles with their high fashion attire.

With its length and height, King’s half-up braided style gives a dramatic effect, but it’s fairly simple to recreate on your own. And because braids have the benefit of keeping your natural hair protective and less prone to breakage, the look has the added bonus of being beneficial. Basically, it’s a total win-win.