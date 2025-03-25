As you continue to thaw after a long, frigid winter, why not treat yourself for making it to spring by refreshing your beauty routine? Yes, the days are finally longer and balmy temps are actually on the horizon, so your hairstyles, makeup looks, and skin care lineup should be as light and carefree as your newfound sunny disposition. Thankfully, March 2025’s best new beauty products meet these requirements. Call it serendipitous, if you will.

This month, it seems like all of the biggest brand launches have spring in mind. There are a handful of standout sunscreens, including options from Augustinus Bader, cult-favorite Australian brand Ultra Violette, and Supergoop!, that defy preconceived notions about physical SPFs. Read: These formulas don’t pill under makeup because they’re not thick and chalky. Speaking of color cosmetics, everyone’s cheeks will continue to be flushed to perfection this season, thanks to new blushes from Saie, Tower 28, and MAC Cosmetics. However, you can rest assured they won’t fade or melt off with a little mid-afternoon sweat. Your hair can also be low-maintenance with the help of user-friendly products. SheaMoisture’s volumizing, curl-stretching cream and K18’s body-boosting root spray, are two examples.

Ahead, TZR has compiled all of the standout skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care launches of March 2025. Your revamped spring beauty routine awaits.

March 2025 Skin Care Launches

Best New Eye Patches Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches $24 See On Sephora Don’t forget to take Summer Fridays’ eye patches with you on all of your travels this spring and summer. Inspired by its cult-favorite Jet Lag face Mask, the treatment soothes, moisturizes, and de-puffs the under-eye area.

Best New Multitasking Sunscreen Augustinus Bader The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 $140 See On Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader’s highly-anticipated sunscreen doesn’t feel like the average facial SPF. The luxurious cream is silky smooth like your favorite moisturizer. And that’s because it kind of is. On top of non-nano zinc oxide, the formula is powered with the brand’s proprietary TFC8 complex to target fine lines, wrinkles, and redness.

Best New Face Oil Dr. Barbara Sturm Ceramide Drops $160 See On Dr. Barbara Sturm Transform your at-home face massage or gua sha session into a luxurious experience with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s debut face oil. It’s packed with ceramides and a plethora of plant-based oils to moisturize, soothe, and smooth skin, plus it helps strengthen the skin barrier.

Best New Essence The Ordinary Multi-Active Delivery Essence for Hydration $12 See On Ulta Give end-of-winter dry skin a little moisture boost by adding The Ordinary’s first essence into your routine. It’s packed with hydrating ingredients that also help promote better absorption of your serums.

Best New Mineral Sunscreen Ultra Violette Future Screen SPF 50 Modern Mineral Sunscreen $40 See On Ultra Violette After much anticipation, the popular Australian sunscreen brand has landed stateside. While the entire line is full of winners, this physical SPF serum is a standout. It blends into skin like a dream without any greasy residue and layers well under makeup.

Best New Brightening Serum Peach Slices Super Fade Discoloration Serum $12 See On Ulta After spending the entire winter hibernating on your couch with your Netflix queued up, your complexion might be looking a little dull. That’s where Peach Slices’ serum comes into play. It’s packed with brightening 3.5% tranexamic acid, 4.5% niacinamide, and licorice to minimize dark spots for more a radiant, even skin tone.

Best New Firming Serum Laneige Bouncy & Firm Serum $45 See On Sephora Harnessing the power of a peony collagen complex, Laneige’s serum firms and plumps skin without disrupting the moisturizer barrier.

Best New SPF-Infused Moisturizer Olay Olay Super Cream With Sunscreen SPF 30 $35 See On Olay If you plan to spend extended periods outdoors in the park or dine al fresco this spring, Olay has introduced its beloved hydrating, firming, and brightening moisturizer with SPF 30 for extra insurance.

Best New Face Mask Le Prunier Plumtox Clarifying Enzyme Mask $85 See On Le Prunier Spring cleaning can include your skin, too. Le Prunier’s clarifying mask is powered by Midnight Muir, a proprietary extract from the the brand’s plum farm. It gently (yet effectively) exfoliates alongside plum enzymes and a botanical blend of plum hydroxy acids (AHA, BHA, and PHA). Hyaluronic acid is also in the mix to hydrate. Better yet, it has the National Eczema Association’s seal of acceptance, marking it safe for sensitive skin.

Best New Glow-Boosting Sunscreen Supergoop! Glowscreen Soft-Radiance Drops Mineral SPF 40 $40 See On Supergoop! Skip dewy skin tints and highlighters on low-key weekend afternoons of running errands by simply applying Supergoop!’s radiance drops all over. It leaves skin with a healthy glow, plus the SPF 40 shields against UV/UVA rays.

March 2025 Makeup Launches

Best New Long-Wear Blush Tower 28 GetSet Matte Powder Blush $22 See On Tower 28 Makeup minimalists, rejoice! Tower 28’s powder blush is a buildable, highly-pigmented formula that also doubles as a setting powder for flushed, blurred cheeks.

Best New Eyeshadow Palette Pat McGrath Labs Mothership XII: Petalmorphosis $128 See On Pat McGrath Labs Just in time for all of your spring makeup looks, Dame Pat McGrath has dropped a floral-inspired Mothership eyeshadow palette. The 10 shades include matte, astral, and metallic finishes. Groundbreaking, indeed.

Best New Lengthening Mascara Armani Beauty Vertigo Lift Mascara $32 See On Armani Beauty If length is your top lash goal, Armani Beauty’s new mascara can help. In addition to creating the illusion of longer lashes, it lifts, curls, and offers up to 24 hours of smudge-proof wear.

Best New Powder Blush Saie SuperSuede Powder Blush $28 See On Sephora Blush’s reign as the most popular makeup product shows no signs of slowing down, especially when brands like Saie are creating buttery-smooth powders that offer a seamless (not streaky!) finish. This is because the brand has infused SuperSuede with plant-derived squalane, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid so it helps soften dry skin.

Best New Lip Liner Merit Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner $24 See On Merit Merit fans asked for a liner, and the brand listened. Enter the Lip Sheer Lip Liner, a hydrating gel formula that can be applied to softly define lips or all over for a sheer wash of color.

Best New Highlighter Chanel Fluide Enlumineur $56 See On Chanel This iridescent liquid highlighter melts into skin for a seamless, natural glow. Apply it on your cheekbones to revive dull winter-worn complexion and your décolleté for even more radiance.

Best New Liquid Blush MAC Cosmetics Strobe Beam Liquid Blush $30 See On MAC Cosmetics As a companion to MAC’s cult-favorite Strobe Cream, this liquid blush adds an effortless flushed sheen to your cheekbones. It comes in 10 sunset- and sunrise-inspired hues, arriving just in time after a long, cold, and dark winter.

March 2025 Hair Care Launches

Best New Blow Dryer Dyson Supersonic R Hair Dryer $569 See On Dyson After debuting backstage at New York Fashion Week last fall, Dyson’s professional-only blow dryer is finally available to everyone. The super lightweight tool comes with all the same beloved Supersonic attachments and is even more compact for travel.

Best New Volumizing Spray K18 AstroLift Reparative Volume Spray $46 See On K18 Transform limp, lifeless strands into a voluminous salon-quality style by spritzing your roots with this reparative spray ahead of your blowout. It includes the brand’s signature K18PEPTIDE to address damage and has a fiber blend that provides visible fullness.

Best New Multitasking Curl Cream SheaMoisture Kalahari Melon Oil Curl Stretch Multi-Tasking Volume Cream $16 See On Ulta This over-achieving cream defines, lengthens, and holds type 4 curls, plus boosts volume. It’s all thanks to a genius blend of hyaluronic serum, activated coconut oil, and Kalahari melon oil. Bonus: These ingredients provide a delicious scent.