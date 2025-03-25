(This Just In)
Welcome Spring Into Your Beauty Routine With March 2025’s Best Launches
New season, new products.
As you continue to thaw after a long, frigid winter, why not treat yourself for making it to spring by refreshing your beauty routine? Yes, the days are finally longer and balmy temps are actually on the horizon, so your hairstyles, makeup looks, and skin care lineup should be as light and carefree as your newfound sunny disposition. Thankfully, March 2025’s best new beauty products meet these requirements. Call it serendipitous, if you will.
This month, it seems like all of the biggest brand launches have spring in mind. There are a handful of standout sunscreens, including options from Augustinus Bader, cult-favorite Australian brand Ultra Violette, and Supergoop!, that defy preconceived notions about physical SPFs. Read: These formulas don’t pill under makeup because they’re not thick and chalky. Speaking of color cosmetics, everyone’s cheeks will continue to be flushed to perfection this season, thanks to new blushes from Saie, Tower 28, and MAC Cosmetics. However, you can rest assured they won’t fade or melt off with a little mid-afternoon sweat. Your hair can also be low-maintenance with the help of user-friendly products. SheaMoisture’s volumizing, curl-stretching cream and K18’s body-boosting root spray, are two examples.
Ahead, TZR has compiled all of the standout skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care launches of March 2025. Your revamped spring beauty routine awaits.
March 2025 Skin Care Launches
Best New Eye Patches
Don’t forget to take Summer Fridays’ eye patches with you on all of your travels this spring and summer. Inspired by its cult-favorite Jet Lag face Mask, the treatment soothes, moisturizes, and de-puffs the under-eye area.
Best New Multitasking Sunscreen
Augustinus Bader’s highly-anticipated sunscreen doesn’t feel like the average facial SPF. The luxurious cream is silky smooth like your favorite moisturizer. And that’s because it kind of is. On top of non-nano zinc oxide, the formula is powered with the brand’s proprietary TFC8 complex to target fine lines, wrinkles, and redness.
Best New Face Oil
Transform your at-home face massage or gua sha session into a luxurious experience with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s debut face oil. It’s packed with ceramides and a plethora of plant-based oils to moisturize, soothe, and smooth skin, plus it helps strengthen the skin barrier.
Best New Essence
Give end-of-winter dry skin a little moisture boost by adding The Ordinary’s first essence into your routine. It’s packed with hydrating ingredients that also help promote better absorption of your serums.
Best New Mineral Sunscreen
After much anticipation, the popular Australian sunscreen brand has landed stateside. While the entire line is full of winners, this physical SPF serum is a standout. It blends into skin like a dream without any greasy residue and layers well under makeup.
Best New Brightening Serum
After spending the entire winter hibernating on your couch with your Netflix queued up, your complexion might be looking a little dull. That’s where Peach Slices’ serum comes into play. It’s packed with brightening 3.5% tranexamic acid, 4.5% niacinamide, and licorice to minimize dark spots for more a radiant, even skin tone.
Best New Firming Serum
Harnessing the power of a peony collagen complex, Laneige’s serum firms and plumps skin without disrupting the moisturizer barrier.
Best New SPF-Infused Moisturizer
If you plan to spend extended periods outdoors in the park or dine al fresco this spring, Olay has introduced its beloved hydrating, firming, and brightening moisturizer with SPF 30 for extra insurance.
Best New Face Mask
Spring cleaning can include your skin, too. Le Prunier’s clarifying mask is powered by Midnight Muir, a proprietary extract from the the brand’s plum farm. It gently (yet effectively) exfoliates alongside plum enzymes and a botanical blend of plum hydroxy acids (AHA, BHA, and PHA). Hyaluronic acid is also in the mix to hydrate. Better yet, it has the National Eczema Association’s seal of acceptance, marking it safe for sensitive skin.
Best New Glow-Boosting Sunscreen
Skip dewy skin tints and highlighters on low-key weekend afternoons of running errands by simply applying Supergoop!’s radiance drops all over. It leaves skin with a healthy glow, plus the SPF 40 shields against UV/UVA rays.
March 2025 Makeup Launches
Best New Long-Wear Blush
Makeup minimalists, rejoice! Tower 28’s powder blush is a buildable, highly-pigmented formula that also doubles as a setting powder for flushed, blurred cheeks.
Best New Eyeshadow Palette
Just in time for all of your spring makeup looks, Dame Pat McGrath has dropped a floral-inspired Mothership eyeshadow palette. The 10 shades include matte, astral, and metallic finishes. Groundbreaking, indeed.
Best New Lengthening Mascara
If length is your top lash goal, Armani Beauty’s new mascara can help. In addition to creating the illusion of longer lashes, it lifts, curls, and offers up to 24 hours of smudge-proof wear.
Best New Powder Blush
Blush’s reign as the most popular makeup product shows no signs of slowing down, especially when brands like Saie are creating buttery-smooth powders that offer a seamless (not streaky!) finish. This is because the brand has infused SuperSuede with plant-derived squalane, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid so it helps soften dry skin.
Best New Lip Liner
Merit fans asked for a liner, and the brand listened. Enter the Lip Sheer Lip Liner, a hydrating gel formula that can be applied to softly define lips or all over for a sheer wash of color.
Best New Highlighter
This iridescent liquid highlighter melts into skin for a seamless, natural glow. Apply it on your cheekbones to revive dull winter-worn complexion and your décolleté for even more radiance.
Best New Liquid Blush
As a companion to MAC’s cult-favorite Strobe Cream, this liquid blush adds an effortless flushed sheen to your cheekbones. It comes in 10 sunset- and sunrise-inspired hues, arriving just in time after a long, cold, and dark winter.
March 2025 Hair Care Launches
Best New Blow Dryer
After debuting backstage at New York Fashion Week last fall, Dyson’s professional-only blow dryer is finally available to everyone. The super lightweight tool comes with all the same beloved Supersonic attachments and is even more compact for travel.
Best New Volumizing Spray
Transform limp, lifeless strands into a voluminous salon-quality style by spritzing your roots with this reparative spray ahead of your blowout. It includes the brand’s signature K18PEPTIDE to address damage and has a fiber blend that provides visible fullness.
Best New Multitasking Curl Cream
This over-achieving cream defines, lengthens, and holds type 4 curls, plus boosts volume. It’s all thanks to a genius blend of hyaluronic serum, activated coconut oil, and Kalahari melon oil. Bonus: These ingredients provide a delicious scent.
March 2025 Body Care Launches
Turn your shower into a zen, spa-like experience with this lavender-scented body wash. On top of the calming scent, it’s infused with essential oils, vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe to replenish skin.