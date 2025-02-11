Jennifer Lawrence is one of the world’s most beloved celebrities — partly because of her memorable acting roles in films like Silver Linings Playbook, No Hard Feelings, and The Hunger Games (to name just a few), but also due to her sought-after style. Of course, she’s always flawless when it comes to her red carpet looks, but her off-duty style is just as — if not more so — coveted. From her wide legged jeans to her cobalt clogs, she can make pared-down basics feel so effortlessly cool. And that goes for her everyday hairstyles, too. Take her pigtail braids, for example. JLaw has proven in the past that this childhood fave can be chic at any age, and now she’s brought them back with a little update: Wispy bangs and a knit beanie.

Currently, the Red Sparrow actor is in the midst of yet another major maternity style moment. During her first pregnancy, she donned gingham slip dresses with boots, floral overalls with jelly sandals, and workwear jumpsuits and this time around she’s sported cool outfit combos like button downs and baggy pants and sweat suits with overcoats. Most often, her off-duty ensembles are accompanied by her long, loose hair, but on Feb. 10, she was spotted strolling through NYC resurrecting the pigtail braids she was first seen wearing back in 2023.

Diamond / BACKGRID

It’s easy to think of pigtails as a hairstyle best left to little ones, but time and time again celebrities like Elle Fanning, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Bella Hadid have shown that grown-ups can pull them off, too, with a little clever styling. In JLaw’s look, for example, she’s paired her low, loose pigtail braids with an outfit that’s equal parts polished and casual. Her chic winter ensemble includes a blue plaid button down, black trousers, and an oversized wool coat. She topped it all off with a coordinating beanie, leaving her wispy bangs and a few loose tendrils peeking out from underneath.

The roughed-up, unfussy styling of her pigtail braids and bangs adds to her overall laid-back vibe, so this is a great option for those who love a low-key look but want to do something with their hair other than simply leaving it down. It takes just a few seconds more effort, yet offers a cool, carefree change of pace that looks fab at every age.