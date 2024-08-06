Ah, the duality of Bella Hadid. One weekend she’s in New York City, flitting from one exclusive party to another and rearranging her schedule as the most in-demand model of the moment. Just days later, though, she’s back in north Texas at the ranch she calls home, tending to her horses and gearing up for her next big barrel race. Really, the extreme lifestyle 180 just adds to her overall aura — she’s the ultimate “girl who can do both.” Each aspect of her personality is celebration-worthy, and that applies to how her shifting aesthetics, too. Take Hadid’s pigtail braids at her most recent rodeo competition for instance. The cowgirl-classic hairstyle is a far cry from the massive blowouts, experimental lengths, and towering updos her fans are used to seeing on the red carpet, but the plaits are just as cool — and frankly very much on-trend.

Hadid’s boyfriend, real-life cowboy Adan Banuelos, shared a series of clips from her most recent rodeo events in Fort Worth, in which the supermodel can be seen expertly cutting her horse in pairs of suede chaps, pearl-snap shirts, and long, swingy braids. In the video montage produced by Video West, Hadid’s skills — and seriously impressive sense of style — are on full display.

Hadid’s shown off her take on cowgirl-chic several times since her big move out west, and she always goes for the classics: bronzy, warm-toned makeup, big curls, sleek braids, suede finishes, and tons of silver and turquoise jewelry. She’s competed in plenty of top-level horsing events over the past year — ranking notably high in several — and traditional pigtail braids seem to be her go-to hairstyle for when it’s time to lock in and get serious.

It’d be remiss to call a look that’s hundreds of years old trendy, but there’s no denying that western wear is having a particularly major moment in both fashion and beauty. Spurred on (so to speak) by Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s massive tours, cowboy boots and swingy fringe are now essentials in everyday wardrobes, while bronze makeup and effortless hairstyles are all over social media and beyond.

Hadid’s It-girl status would have made her cowboy style a hit no matter what, but the timing is just right for it to go worldwide.