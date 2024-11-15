Ever since Jennifer Lawrence confirmed her second pregnancy via Vogue on Oct. 20, the fashion muse has wasted no time delivering notable maternity attire. In addition to numerous street style moments (including an effortlessly chic outing with Dakota Johnson), she’s also managed to attend a few A-list affairs. Two weeks after her baby bump made its red carpet debut in Dior Spring 2025, the star returned to Hollywood for her next step-and-repeat. Dressed in a vintage Christian Lacroix black dress, Lawrence cradled her stomach again at the November 14 premiere of Bread & Roses — an Apple Original Film she co-produced.

Before watching the documentary with her co-producer, Malala Yousafzai and a packed audience, Lawrence posed for photographers inside the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. With the help of her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, the Oscar winner sourced Canadian consignment store, Shrimpton Couture for her OOTN. Lawrence stunned in a romantic floor-length gown from Christian Lacroix Fall/Winter 2006-2007 Haute Couture. Complete with barely-there straps and sheer ruched sleeves draped below her shoulder, her bodice featured a tulle black bow atop a sweetheart neckline. Contrary to the original runway look, Lawrence hung a complementary ribbon down one shoulder. The skirt’s delicate draping accentuated her baby bump in a chic yet subtle way. On the runway, the model paired the noir number with bold turquoise pumps, but Lawrence continued the monochrome theme with peep-toe black sandals. In true Lawrence form, she accessorized with minimal jewelry from Anita Ko, including a diamond earring cuff and matching drop stud earrings.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images

If her latest ensemble signals anything, it’s that Lawrence will maintain her effortless style during her second pregnancy. So, stay tuned to TZR for her next maternity-friendly ‘fit in the coming weeks.