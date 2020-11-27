Some celebrities' style files have a certain je ne sais quoi that prompts fans to follow their every look to the letter. Hailey Bieber is one of those celebrities. Of everything in the model's limitless closet, there are a few silhouettes that Bieber depends on unfailingly, whether heading to a meeting or hosting a quaint gathering at home. In nearly all formats (crisp linens and slick leathers alike), the boxy blazer ranks high on her list — and her latest is primed for the festive weeks ahead. For those looking to get the look, TZR's rounding out seven plaid blazers like Hailey Bieber's, with stylish options at every price point.

For a Turkey Day spent with her beau, Justin Bieber, and their dog Oscar, the Bare Minerals ambassador went with a plaid blazer that called on some peak fall and winter hues. Past her slicked-back bun and sparkling engagement ring, Bieber's shepherd's check print blazer added a warm-toned boost that was perfectly timed for Thanksgiving festivities — namely, roasting the bird. "1st time turkey maker (no it’s not burnt) Happy Thanksgiving<3," she wrote in an Instagram post. Below the waist, things appeared to get comfy-cozy with a set of black lounge pants, well equipping Bieber for the proverbial post-dinner slump.

Not only is the printed suiting piece primed for holiday events — it's totally appropriate for Zoom meetings and quick errand runs, too. Simply style with jeans or any pair of black leggings for a no-fuss look, or go polished with a pair of chocolate-hued trousers for a dinner-ready look. Current alternates are plentiful, with Madewell's Caldwell blazer offering a near-dupe for a covetable price of $115. For those who favor a slightly more fitted silhouette, Proenza Schouler's longline blazer is currently 60% off on The Webster — and it's great for wearing over a dress, too.

To shop all the greatest alternates, browse below — and be sure to keep an eye on the new addition to Bieber's style file, as it's forecasted to make a few street style appearances this season as well.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.