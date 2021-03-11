For runway enthusiasts, the end of fashion month might feel similar to when the holidays are over, or the day after a birthday. But, if you think about it from a shopping perspective, the fun has just begun. Beside the fact that six months out you’ll see the runway pieces IRL, right now you can look back at all your favorite ensembles that came out of Paris Fashion Week street style, and shop the looks for yourself. And no, you don’t have to start searching through every luxury retailer out there — TZR located the must-have pieces so you don’t have to.

Though yes, many influencers opted to stay home this season, some of the industry’s top trendsetters like Maria Bernad, Chloé Harrouche, Ellie Delphine, and Géraldine Boublil were present. In fact, all of these women stepped out in head-turning looks that align with their personal style. For instance, Bernad and Delphine stuck with their adventurous pattern mixing (somehow always making it look effortless), while Harrouche and Boublil continued to nail minimalism. That being said, no matter which street style star you resonate with most, you can scoop up a piece or two (basically) from their personal closets. And, while typically most attendees arrive at shows decked out in the collection on the designer showing, contemporary labels like By Far, Nodaleto, and Tibi were spotted this season. Meaning, you have a variety of labels to shop.

Of course, there were tons of other stylish women out and about in Paris over the past week. Ahead, find all the best street style looks that photographer Darrel Hunter shot during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Printed Boots

Darrel Hunter

Marine Serre’s navy moon print was a fan-favorite throughout the week, shown on everything from jackets to boots. This-goer sported the buzzy print in knee-high sock boots.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Bucket Hat

Darrel Hunter

Wearing a bucket hat over a hood might not be your initial thought; however, this attendee proved it’s a cool styling trick to test out. Choose a solid designer hat, like the Jacquemus one above, or go for fun printed iteration.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Mix Contemporary Labels With Vintage

Darrel Hunter

Take lessons from Bernad on how to mix contemporary labels with vintage. The influencer did this with her vintage ombre trousers, By Far Bougie Bag, and Marine Serre boots.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Fresh Leather Pants

Darrel Hunter

Instead of a black leather trouser, consider giving fall-approved maroon hue a whirl (like the Tibi pair worn above). To brighten up the ensemble even more, play with color by opting for a lime green sweater on top.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Spring To The Max

Darrel Hunter

Delphine went for a full on spring look in Paris. The influencer looked ever so cheerful in her bright floral blazer and vivid green pants, both from Gucci.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Wintery White

Darrel Hunter

In true Harrouche fashion, the influencer wore a polished monochromatic outfit consisting of her brand Loulou Studio’s jacket and Bottega Veneta The Pouch.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Head To Toe Prada

Darrel Hunter

This street style star went with a full Prada look outside the shows. Her getup included the brand’s Re-Nylon Gabardine Sleeveless Dress, Openwork Viscone Turtleneck Sweater, and Triangle Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: School Girl Vibes

Darrel Hunter

Influencer Emmanuelle Koffi brought school girl vibes to the Dior show while wearing the brand’s Short Dress and carrying its Large Lady Dior Bag.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Chanel On Chanel

Darrel Hunter

This show-goer wore a full Chanel look, down to the earrings. For her top, she opted for the Embroidered Print Silk top from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. And over the blouse, the fashion girl has not one, but two (!) Chanel mini bags wrapped around her.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Florals Galore

Darrel Hunter

There’s no such thing as too much floral, according to this attendee. She wore a long-sleeve maxi dress from Gucci along with the brand’s Jackie bag.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Elevated Details

Darrel Hunter

This attendee demonstrated the power of elevated details through her feather-trimmed dress and gold embellished handbags. For her shoes, she went with Nodaleto’s cult-favorite Babies Bulla Ceramica.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Look: Printed Pants

Darrel Hunter

If you feel like your trouser lineup could use some excitement, lean into fun patterns. This attendee spruced up a simple ensemble with Louis Vuitton’s Game On LV Ace Pocket Mom Pants.