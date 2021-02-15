Reese Witherspoon's Book Club Is Adding A Culinary Twist

If sitting down with a book these days has been a bit more challenging than usual, first of all you're not alone. Secondly, Reese Witherspoon's book club may have a little incentive to get you back on track, by way of a culinary twist to its interacting reading offerings.

The book club, which first launched in 2017 has quickly earned a loyal following (2 million to be specific) that looks forward to the monthly selections, which are always focused around an empowering female character. In more recent news, it upgraded offerings via a free app that allows its members to engage and connect in even more ways, including hosted events and discussions as well as first access to the latest reads, typically announced the first Tuesday of every month.

To sweeten the deal even more, on Monday, Reese's Book Club announced that it will soon launch a digital cooking series in which female chefs and a mixologist will join authors to create a meal (drink included) inspired by a book selection. The series, Eat the Book, will be hosted by Christina Milian and sponsored by KitchenAid, and it's set to begin airing February 18. At The Hollywood Reporter exclusively shared, the four episodes will focus on the following bestsellers (and previous book club picks): From Scratch, The Proposal, Where the Crawdads Sing, and The Jetsetters. The writers of each will be joined by an all-star culinary creator lineup that includes Genevieve Gergis, Karyn Tomlinson, Kim Prince, and Sara Kramer.

The teaser flashes shots of crispy fried chicken being drizzled with sauce, freshly pureed salsa verde, a ripe tomato salad, and spongey cake with sliced peaches — so it seems like plenty of inspiration for a new culinary therapy project will be available in addition to a deeper dive into these acclaimed books. You can catch the episodes on both @ReesesBookClub and @HelloSunshine accounts every Thursday at 10am PST starting this week and ending March 18th. Until then you can satiate your Reese-approved food craving by whipping up a batch of her simple, healthy lentil soup.